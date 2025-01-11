Kane, Red Wings defeat Blackhawks for 6th win in row

DETROIT -- Patrick Kane had three assists, and the Detroit Red Wings got their sixth straight win by defeating the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 at Little Caesars Arena on Friday.
Forward has 3 assists against former team; Bedard runs point streak to 9 for Chicago
“You never stay in the same spot from game to game, and tonight we moved it forward,” Detroit coach Todd McLellan said. “The start wasn’t what we wanted, but they did a good job of adjusting.”
Kane, who played 16 seasons with the Blackhawks to start his NHL career and won three Stanley Cup championships with them, faced Chicago for the third time. He has five points (one goal, four points) against the Blackhawks, including an overtime goal in his first return to the United Center on Feb. 25, 2024.
Lucas Raymond, Marco Kasper and Alex DeBrincat each had a goal and an assist for the Red Wings (19-18-4). Cam Talbot made 12 saves.
“This was a good game for us,” Raymond said. “I think we gave them a little too much momentum in the first period, but we cleaned that up in the second and closed it out in the third.”
Teuvo Teravainen scored twice, and Petr Mrazek made 23 saves for the Blackhawks (14-26-2). Connor Bedard had an assist to extend his point streak to a career-high nine games.
“A lot of today was self-inflicted wounds,” Chicago interim coach Anders Sorensen said. “It was turnovers or reactions in transition or just needing to be on our toes a little bit more.”
DeBrincat gave Detroit a 1-0 lead at 4:26 of the first period, beating Mrazek from above the right hash marks after a pass from Kane.
Ryan Donato tied it 1-1 at 10:56, one-timing a cross-ice pass from Bedard in the right circle. Bedard has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) during his point streak.
Raymond put Detroit ahead 2-1 with a power-play goal at 41 seconds of the second period, with assists going to DeBrincat and Kane.
Chicago was outshot 18-2 in the period.
“If we had the answer, we would try and fix it right away,” Donato said. “They had us hemmed in on every shift, and Petr really kept us in the game with some big saves.”
Andrew Copp pushed it to 3-1 at 5:00 of the third period, scoring from the bottom of the left circle off a pass from Erik Gustafsson to end a 12-game goal drought. Kane got his third assist on the play.
Gustafsson set up the goal by beating forward Philipp Kurashev high in the left circle, and Kurashev didn’t get back to pick up Copp.
“[I] expect better,” Sorensen said.
Albert Johansson gave Detroit a 4-1 lead at 7:07, scoring his first NHL goal on a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle after a backhand pass from Raymond.
“I was just trying to get into position, and I guess Lucas saw me early,” said Johansson, who played his 20th NHL game. “He made an unreal pass, and I just had to make sure to put it in.”
Teravainen cut it to 4-2 at 10:16, then scored again with Mrazek pulled for the extra attacker to bring the Blackhawks within 4-3 at 17:06.
Kasper, who was moved to the first line with Raymond and Dylan Larkin, scored into an empty net at 18:21 for the 5-3 final.
“Marco plays with so much speed and he’s a smart player,” Raymond said. “He loves to get into the dirty areas and comes up with a lot of pucks. It was fun to see him get rewarded tonight.”
NOTES: DeBrincat has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in a six-game point streak. … Detroit is 6-1-0 under McLellan, who replaced Derek Lalonde as coach Dec. 26. … Larkin had his point streak end at six games and his goal streak end at four.