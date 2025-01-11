Kane, Red Wings defeat Blackhawks for 6th win in row

“You never stay in the same spot from game to game, and tonight we moved it forward,” Detroit coach Todd McLellan said. “The start wasn’t what we wanted, but they did a good job of adjusting.”

Kane, who played 16 seasons with the Blackhawks to start his NHL career and won three Stanley Cup championships with them, faced Chicago for the third time. He has five points (one goal, four points) against the Blackhawks, including an overtime goal in his first return to the United Center on Feb. 25, 2024.

Lucas Raymond, Marco Kasper and Alex DeBrincat each had a goal and an assist for the Red Wings (19-18-4). Cam Talbot made 12 saves.

“This was a good game for us,” Raymond said. “I think we gave them a little too much momentum in the first period, but we cleaned that up in the second and closed it out in the third.”

Teuvo Teravainen scored twice, and Petr Mrazek made 23 saves for the Blackhawks (14-26-2). Connor Bedard had an assist to extend his point streak to a career-high nine games.

“A lot of today was self-inflicted wounds,” Chicago interim coach Anders Sorensen said. “It was turnovers or reactions in transition or just needing to be on our toes a little bit more.”

DeBrincat gave Detroit a 1-0 lead at 4:26 of the first period, beating Mrazek from above the right hash marks after a pass from Kane.

Ryan Donato tied it 1-1 at 10:56, one-timing a cross-ice pass from Bedard in the right circle. Bedard has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) during his point streak.