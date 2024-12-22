RECAP: Blackhawks Fall to Flames Despite Late-Game Push

Coronato then extended it to 4-1 at 12:40 with a shot on the power play that beat Mrazek short side.

"I think sometimes you're in good spots and the puck comes to you and sometimes it doesn't, maybe," said Coronato, who has six points (two goals, four assists) in a four-game point streak. "I thought we were working hard. Happy with the effort."

Coleman pushed it to 5-1 when he no-look backhanded a shot between his legs and over the goal line at 17:51.

"We know we're not going to quit or anything or feel like the game's over," Bedard said. "We went into that third period feeling like we had a chance. That's the frustrating part, how much better we played in that period."

Bertuzzi scored on a backdoor setup by Bedard 57 seconds into the third period to pull Chicago to 5-2, and he scored again to make it 5-3 at 11:30 after one-timing another pass to the far post from Bedard by Wolf on a 5-on-3 power play.

"Just kind of try to get open and find soft areas," Bertuzzi said. "His head's always up. If he thinks he's open he'll find you."

Ilya Mikheyev scored on a rebound off Wolf's right pad to make it 5-4 at 18:52, but Backlund scored into an empty net with 23 seconds remaining for the 6-4 final.

"We made it pretty exciting for the fans. Holiday special," Coleman said. "It was a good game. Obviously the third, there's a lot we could cleanup, but a win's a win at home."

NOTES: Huberdeau, who has 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in his past 10 games, has 13 goals in 34 games this season. He had 12 in 81 games last year. ... Bedard's 30 career goals move him one ahead of Patrick Kane for second most by a Blackhawks teenager, behind Eddie Olczyk (49). ... Seth Jones, who missed 16 games because of a right foot injury sustained Nov. 14, played a game-high 26:42 in his return. ... Chicago forward Teuvo Teravainen had two assists to push his point streak to four games (one goal, nine assists). Each has been a multi-point game. ... Coleman has six points (three goals, three assists) in a five-game point streak.