RECAP: Blackhawks Fall to Flames Despite Late-Game Push

CALGARY -- Blake Coleman and Connor Zary each had a goal and an assist and the Calgary Flames held on to win 6-4 against the Chicago Blackhawks at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday.
Jonathan Huberdeau and Matt Coronato also had a goal and an assist, and Nazem Kadri and Mikael Backlund scored for the Flames (16-11-7), who earned points in four straight to end a five-game home stand (2-1-2). Dustin Wolf made 24 saves.
"Anytime you've got multiple days to sit on something you want it to be a good thought and some momentum going into the other side of it," Coleman said. "We had these five games, did a good enough job to keep ourselves in the picture here and we're going to take advantage of this (holiday) break."
Tyler Bertuzzi had two goals and an assist, and Connor Bedard had a goal and two assists for the Blackhawks (12-20-2), who had a season-long three-game winning streak snapped. Petr Mrazek made 23 saves in his first start since sustaining a groin injury Dec. 7.
"I think we've got to look ourselves in the mirror," Bedard said. "We can't come out like that. I think we made too many mistakes that shouldn't be made. Those are going to end up in your net. It's stuff we can easily cleanup, but it's frustrating to have a game like that."
Huberdeau scored short-handed 12:19 into the first period for a 1-0 lead. Off the rush, he drove wide around Frank Nazar and cut to the net before sliding a backhand along the ice by the pad of Mrazek.
Kadri made it 2-0 at 13:26 with his fifth goal in six games, a wrist shot from the high slot that beat Mrazek.
Bedard cut the lead to 2-1 at 10:09 of the second period when he one-timed a cross-ice pass from Taylor Hall on a 2-on-1. Zary scored 28 seconds later, sweeping a shot by an out-of-position Mrazek on a pass through the low slot from Jakob Pelletier to make it 3-1.
Coronato then extended it to 4-1 at 12:40 with a shot on the power play that beat Mrazek short side.
"I think sometimes you're in good spots and the puck comes to you and sometimes it doesn't, maybe," said Coronato, who has six points (two goals, four assists) in a four-game point streak. "I thought we were working hard. Happy with the effort."
Coleman pushed it to 5-1 when he no-look backhanded a shot between his legs and over the goal line at 17:51.
"We know we're not going to quit or anything or feel like the game's over," Bedard said. "We went into that third period feeling like we had a chance. That's the frustrating part, how much better we played in that period."
Bertuzzi scored on a backdoor setup by Bedard 57 seconds into the third period to pull Chicago to 5-2, and he scored again to make it 5-3 at 11:30 after one-timing another pass to the far post from Bedard by Wolf on a 5-on-3 power play.
"Just kind of try to get open and find soft areas," Bertuzzi said. "His head's always up. If he thinks he's open he'll find you."
Ilya Mikheyev scored on a rebound off Wolf's right pad to make it 5-4 at 18:52, but Backlund scored into an empty net with 23 seconds remaining for the 6-4 final.
"We made it pretty exciting for the fans. Holiday special," Coleman said. "It was a good game. Obviously the third, there's a lot we could cleanup, but a win's a win at home."
NOTES: Huberdeau, who has 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in his past 10 games, has 13 goals in 34 games this season. He had 12 in 81 games last year. ... Bedard's 30 career goals move him one ahead of Patrick Kane for second most by a Blackhawks teenager, behind Eddie Olczyk (49). ... Seth Jones, who missed 16 games because of a right foot injury sustained Nov. 14, played a game-high 26:42 in his return. ... Chicago forward Teuvo Teravainen had two assists to push his point streak to four games (one goal, nine assists). Each has been a multi-point game. ... Coleman has six points (three goals, three assists) in a five-game point streak.