Thompson scores 2, Sabres top Blackhawks to win Atlantic Division title

Spencer Knight made 21 saves for the Blackhawks (28-39-14), who have lost four in a row and nine of 10.

“I think it's a little unfortunate these last couple games have gone this way because honestly we've done tons of good things to build this in the right direction, and unfortunately this sours your taste,” said Chicago coach Jeff Blashill. “In the end, when we look back, we'll know we built a lot of building blocks to have success in the future.”

Ryan Greene gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead with a short-handed goal at 3:58 of the first period. Ilya Mikheyev carried the puck into the offensive zone and flipped a backhand pass to Greene, who scored on a forehand shot in front while fighting off Tuch.

Josh Norris tied the game at 19:02. Josh Doan fed Norris from inside the right point, and Norris put a wrist shot past Knight from the left face-off circle.

Thompson gave Buffalo a 2-1 lead at 13:00 of the second period. Thompson worked the puck away from Chicago defenseman Louis Crevier at the bottom of the left circle and scored from in front of the net.

“I think the ice was a little choppy today,” Thompson said. “A fortunate bounce for us. It kind of stuck in his (Crevier’s) feet and just have some time in the slot there and just looking for a hole.”

Tuch put the Sabres ahead 3-1 at 5:38 of the third period when he took a stretch pass from Dahlin and scored on a breakaway. The goal game shortly after the Sabres killed off a 5-on-3 short-handed situation.

Thompson's second goal of the game made it 4-1 at 11:13. He scored on a one-timer from the left circle after taking a pass from Dahlin for this 40th.

“It definitely means a lot,” Thompson said. “You set goals for yourself. You set goals as a team. You certainly do as individuals, as well. That’s always a place I want to try to get to and feel I’m capable of. When you get close or you get it once or twice, you want to keep pushing the envelope and see how much more you can get. For me, I want to score and help the team win. I think that’s what they rely on me to do. It’s become something that I think should be a standard for myself. Obviously I’ve been playing with a lot of great players. It’s never about one guy. It feels good, but it’s a group.”