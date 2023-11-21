BLOG: Korchinski Makes Appearance on First Power Play Unit

As the Chicago Blackhawks continued to change some of the lines around, head coach Luke Richardson and the coaching staff provided a new look to the first power play unit once again.

Kevin Korchinski practiced with the first unit on Tuesday after he spent some time with the Blackhawks’ second unit during the first few games this season. He joined the group with Connor Bedard, Philipp Kurashev, Lukas Reichel and Corey Perry.

“It’s a privilege,” Korchinski said. “It means that they trust me, which is awesome and it’s an opportunity.”

Richardson hopes that Korchinski can also provide some quickness with the team’s struggle on breakouts within the last few games.