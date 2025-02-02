BLOG: Blackhawks Top January Plays

Nick Foligno | Blackhawks vs. Canadiens
January 3, 2025
Nick Foligno redirects wrister from Wyatt Kaiser in the slot to give the Blackhawks a one-goal lead against Montreal in the second period.
Take a look back at highlight moments from this past month
January 3, 2025
January 9, 2025
Frank Nazar crashes the net and buries a rebound for his first goal of the season, giving Chicago a 2-1 lead in the second period against Colorado.
January 10, 2025
Ryan Donato buries a snap shot from the circle off a cross-ice pass from Connor Bedard to tie the game in the first period against Detroit. Bedard extended his point streak to nine games, becoming the third teenager in Blackhawks history to do so, joining Jonathan Toews and Eddie Olczyk.
January 11, 2025
Teuvo Teravainen takes a pass from Jason Dickinson and fires a one-timer from the edge of the circle, putting the Blackhawks up 1-0 in the first period against Edmonton.
January 28, 2025
Lukas Reichel drops a pass to Landon Slaggert, who fires in a wrister to give the Blackhawks the lead against Tampa. The goal, his first of the season, was the game-winner in his season debut after being called up from Rockford.
January 24, 2025
Colton Dach pounces on a loose puck in front and snaps it in for his first career goal, tying the game 1-1 late in the first period against Tampa.
January 13, 2025
Connor Bedard receives backhand pass from Seth Jones and snaps it home from the circle for a power-play goal against Calgary, securing his 100th career point.
January 8, 2025
Ilya Mikheyev jumps on a tipped puck off Connor Bedard’s stick and scores to tie the game late in the first period against Colorado. With the assist, Bedard tied Patrick Kane for the second-most assists by a teenager in Blackhawks history, trailing only Eddie Olczyk.
January 18, 2025
Lukas Reichel takes a pass from Nick Foligno, uses his speed to drive to the net and goes from backhand to forehand to tie the game in the first period against Vegas.
January 28, 2025
Connor Bedard went top shelf with a snipe from no angle to tie the game, bringing his point total to 44 points in 50 games, surpassing his rookie total of 43 points from last season.