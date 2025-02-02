BLOG: Blackhawks Top January Plays

Take a look back at highlight moments from this past month

By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

Nick Foligno | Blackhawks vs. Canadiens

January 3, 2025

Nick Foligno redirects wrister from Wyatt Kaiser in the slot to give the Blackhawks a one-goal lead against Montreal in the second period.

Frank Nazar | Blackhawks vs. Avalanche

January 9, 2025

Frank Nazar crashes the net and buries a rebound for his first goal of the season, giving Chicago a 2-1 lead in the second period against Colorado.

Ryan Donato | Blackhawks at Red Wings

January 10, 2025

Ryan Donato buries a snap shot from the circle off a cross-ice pass from Connor Bedard to tie the game in the first period against Detroit. Bedard extended his point streak to nine games, becoming the third teenager in Blackhawks history to do so, joining Jonathan Toews and Eddie Olczyk.

Teuvo Teravainen | Blackhawks vs. Oilers

January 11, 2025

Teuvo Teravainen takes a pass from Jason Dickinson and fires a one-timer from the edge of the circle, putting the Blackhawks up 1-0 in the first period against Edmonton.

Landon Slaggert | Blackhawks at Lightning

January 28, 2025

Lukas Reichel drops a pass to Landon Slaggert, who fires in a wrister to give the Blackhawks the lead against Tampa. The goal, his first of the season, was the game-winner in his season debut after being called up from Rockford.

Colton Dach | Blackhawks vs. Lightning

January 24, 2025

Colton Dach pounces on a loose puck in front and snaps it in for his first career goal, tying the game 1-1 late in the first period against Tampa.

Connor Bedard | Blackhawks vs. Flames

January 13, 2025

Connor Bedard receives backhand pass from Seth Jones and snaps it home from the circle for a power-play goal against Calgary, securing his 100th career point.

Ilya Mikheyev | Blackhawks vs. Avalanche

January 8, 2025

Ilya Mikheyev jumps on a tipped puck off Connor Bedard’s stick and scores to tie the game late in the first period against Colorado. With the assist, Bedard tied Patrick Kane for the second-most assists by a teenager in Blackhawks history, trailing only Eddie Olczyk.

Lukas Reichel | Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights

January 18, 2025

Lukas Reichel takes a pass from Nick Foligno, uses his speed to drive to the net and goes from backhand to forehand to tie the game in the first period against Vegas.

Connor Bedard | Blackhawks at Lightning

January 28, 2025

Connor Bedard went top shelf with a snipe from no angle to tie the game, bringing his point total to 44 points in 50 games, surpassing his rookie total of 43 points from last season.

