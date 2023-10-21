News Feed

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Clash with Golden Knights in 2023-24 Home Opener

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Wrap Trip with Disappointing Loss to Avs

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce Home Opener, Red Carpet Arrival Details

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Close Opening Trip in Colorado

BLOG: Donato Finding Chemistry on the First Line

TAKEAWAYS: Soderblom Stands Out in Blackhawks 4-1 Win

BLOG: 'Try Hockey for Free Event' Welcomes More than 1,200 Participants

PODCAST: Bedard on His Impact in the League

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Toronto

BLOG: Hall Prepared to Return to Lineup Against Toronto

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Short to Canadiens 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take On Canadiens in Montreal

BLOG: Bedard Finding Adjustments to NHL Style

TAKEAWAYS: Bedard Scores First Goal in Loss to Bruins 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Boston in Back-to-Back

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Win at Pittsburgh 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open 2023-24 Season Against Penguins

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster

BLOG: Bedard, Korchinski Prepared to Build Off Energy in Saturday’s Home Opener

The two rookies play in their first regular season game at the United Center against the Vegas Golden Knights

By Kara Keating
After going 2-3 in the Blackhawks’ opening road trip, the team returned to the United Center on Saturday to play its’ first home game in the 2023-24 season.

For players like Connor Bedard and Kevin Korchinski, they will have the experience of their first home opener with the Blackhawks after a few preseason contests. But now, they are prepared to feel the excitement of the Chicago fanbase in a regular season matchup against the defending Stanley Cup Champions, Vegas Golden Knights.  

“I'm really excited, as is the whole team,” Bedard said. “[After] watching videos of their Stanley Cup runs and stuff like that, the fans love the Hawks and we're super excited to play in front of that.”

Saturday, Oct. 21 - 7:00 p.m.

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights

Home Opener, pres. by Modelo

With a passionate fanbase like the Blackhawks, the two rookies know they can try to build off the high energy that the fans can ignite. While they experienced a taste of what the fans can bring in preseason, Korchinski stated that it still doesn’t add up to what a regular game can bring. 

“It should be crazy,” Korchinski said. “I'm going to be probably become blown [away] by how cool it is. Everybody says it’s one of the craziest rinks to play in, so it's going to be exciting.” 

Out of the first five games they played, the Blackhawks competed in four home openers to kick the trip off and are the last team in the league to kick their home games off. 

Head coach Luke Richardson noted that with first home openers, it’s okay with young players to experience some nerves. However, he knows they can lean on some of the veterans within the team to navigate the night. 

“They should enjoy it and there should be some nerves in there,” Richardson said. “They have their peers to kind of comfort them by their side, again, that’s why we count on our veteran guys to help out in that area.”

Bedard speaks on home opener and his perfomance

While some players are ready to be in the midst of the season and move past home openers, Bedard understands the importance of every game and the knowledge he can gain from it. 

“For us, every game is important,” Bedard said. “Every game we can learn, so we're looking forward to tonight and should be fun.”