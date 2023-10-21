BLOG: Bedard, Korchinski Prepared to Build Off Energy in Saturday’s Home Opener

After going 2-3 in the Blackhawks’ opening road trip, the team returned to the United Center on Saturday to play its’ first home game in the 2023-24 season.
For players like Connor Bedard and Kevin Korchinski, they will have the experience of their first home opener with the Blackhawks after a few preseason contests. But now, they are prepared to feel the excitement of the Chicago fanbase in a regular season matchup against the defending Stanley Cup Champions, Vegas Golden Knights.
“I'm really excited, as is the whole team,” Bedard said. “[After] watching videos of their Stanley Cup runs and stuff like that, the fans love the Hawks and we're super excited to play in front of that.”