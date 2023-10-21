BLOG: Bedard, Korchinski Prepared to Build Off Energy in Saturday’s Home Opener

With a passionate fanbase like the Blackhawks, the two rookies know they can try to build off the high energy that the fans can ignite. While they experienced a taste of what the fans can bring in preseason, Korchinski stated that it still doesn’t add up to what a regular game can bring.

“It should be crazy,” Korchinski said. “I'm going to be probably become blown [away] by how cool it is. Everybody says it’s one of the craziest rinks to play in, so it's going to be exciting.”

Out of the first five games they played, the Blackhawks competed in four home openers to kick the trip off and are the last team in the league to kick their home games off.

Head coach Luke Richardson noted that with first home openers, it’s okay with young players to experience some nerves. However, he knows they can lean on some of the veterans within the team to navigate the night.

“They should enjoy it and there should be some nerves in there,” Richardson said. “They have their peers to kind of comfort them by their side, again, that’s why we count on our veteran guys to help out in that area.”