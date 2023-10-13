BLOG: Bedard Finding Adjustments to NHL Style

As the Blackhawks continue to play through a five-game road trip, Connor Bedard now feels he is learning how to adjust to the NHL style of play. In his first two games against the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins, the 18-year-old notched two points (1G, 1A) to start off the road trip.

With three more games to go before the team returns for the home opener, he is starting to feel more comfortable every time he steps onto the ice.

“It's going to be faster, and you guys are always in the right spot and everything, but I think kind of every shift, so far, I felt a little more comfortable,” Bedard said.

Fans also witnessed the way he handled his on-ice play through his first two games. The team’s season opener on ESPN averaged 1.43 million viewers making it the most-watched regular season game ever on cable, excluding the Winter Classic. His second matchup became the most watched opening night game ever for NHL on TNT.