TAKEAWAYS: Bedard Scores First Goal in Loss to Bruins 
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Boston in Back-to-Back
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Win at Pittsburgh 
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open 2023-24 Season Against Penguins
RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster
RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Anderson to Rockford
MEDICAL: Dach to Miss Practice on Monday
RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Phillips to Rockford
RELEASE: Four Assigned to Rockford
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks End Preseason with Loss to Blues
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Close Out Preseason at Blues
RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Three from IceHogs
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks' Loss Provided Valuable Lessons in Preseason Action
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Off Against Wild 
RELEASE: Stauber Assigned to Rockford
FEATURE: Korchinski 'Ready to Go' as an NHL Pro
MEDICAL: Dach to Miss Practice on Wednesday
TAKEAWAYS: Perry Notches Two Goals in Win Against Red Wings

BLOG: Bedard Finding Adjustments to NHL Style

After he produced two points (1G, 1A) through two games, the forward feels he is learning how to adjust to the league

By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

As the Blackhawks continue to play through a five-game road trip, Connor Bedard now feels he is learning how to adjust to the NHL style of play. In his first two games against the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins, the 18-year-old notched two points (1G, 1A) to start off the road trip. 

With three more games to go before the team returns for the home opener, he is starting to feel more comfortable every time he steps onto the ice. 

“It's going to be faster, and you guys are always in the right spot and everything, but I think kind of every shift, so far, I felt a little more comfortable,” Bedard said. 

Fans also witnessed the way he handled his on-ice play through his first two games. The team’s season opener on ESPN averaged 1.43 million viewers making it the most-watched regular season game ever on cable, excluding the Winter Classic. His second matchup became the most watched opening night game ever for NHL on TNT.

Head coach Luke Richardson became impressed with both the way he plays on the ice but also how he handled the media attention before the season started and after the two contests. 

“He knows how to handle this with grace off the ice, just to get him back on the ice, because that's where he seems to be most comfortable,” Richardson said. 

For Bedard, he is used to his attention during his time in the WHL and his performance at the 2023 World Junior tournament. 

He also feels that he is handling the media attention and not letting him affect his game. Instead, he tries to remain focus on his game and how he can create chemistry with his teammates. 

“I think I've gotten better every day with all [the media attention],” Bedard said. “I don't think it’s something that I'm really too focused on. I just want to play hockey and be with my teammates and everything, so that's been with me for a little bit now and just something I don't really focus on, to be honest.”

Connor Bedard scored his first NHL goal to open the scoring on Wednesday night in Boston

With the newly added attention, Richardson described it as a positive boost rather than a distraction for the team that can create some new confidence for the team. 

“We're trying to build our team and go somewhere,” Richardson said. “So, if we can get some positive attention, then it's great for him, It’s great for our team, and our franchise, and we're just going to embrace it and see how far we can go with it.”