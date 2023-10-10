BLOG: Bedard ‘Excited’ to Play First NHL Game

Tonight, Connor Bedard will make his debut as a Chicago Blackhawk.

For Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson, he knows the rookie forward will turn heads with his impressive style of play as he learns the challenges of the NHL. However, he also knows he is anxiously awaiting to finally step out on the ice against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“He’s looking forward to this,” Davidson said on Bedard waiting for his debut.

At 18 years old, the forward will be the youngest players to make his start with the Blackhawks in over 40 years and the second first overall draft pick to make his debut since Patrick Kane.

He is projected to join the first line alongside Taylor Hall and Ryan Donato, who he played with throughout training camp and preseason action the last few weeks. Now, he is ready to go up against his hockey idol, Penguins captain Sidney Crosby.

“It’s pretty exciting,” Bedard said on preparing for his first NHL game.

Head coach Luke Richardson knows that rookie continued to prepare for his start with his work mentality.

He also knows that he can handle the pressure that has been put on him due to his performance in the WHL and with Team Canada in the World Junior tournament.

“I’m sure he’s glad it’s here,” Richardson said on the anticipation of Bedard’s big night.