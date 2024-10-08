Newly Remodeled Space Highlights Continued Renovations to RBC Wealth Management Club Level
Xcel Energy Center to Debut “Wild Lounge” Ahead of 2024-25 NHL Season
When the Minnesota Wild drops the puck on the 2024-25 NHL season against the Columbus Blue Jackets this Thursday, Oct. 10th, fans will be greeted with a new space within the RBC Wealth Management Club Level.
Freshly renovated during the offseason, the Wild Lounge, located across from Section C22 near the Jim Beam Legacy Lounge and directly above Gate 3, offers fans a sleek, modern space to gather on gameday and during events. Surrounded by towering floor-to-ceiling windows that reveal a view of downtown St. Paul, the Wild Lounge features a staffed and stocked bar and customizable floor plan that can fit several high-top tables or sleek leather couches. Flat-screen televisions behind the bar and on the perimeter of the space ensure guests won’t miss a moment of the action.
Available to book as an all-inclusive group experience during all events held at Xcel Energy Center, the Wild Lounge can host up to 50 people, depending on the desired configuration. An all-inclusive booking offers the choice of five different menus with a variety of different dining options, including Minnesota Walleye Cakes, Steakhouse Beef Tenderloin, Braised Short Rib Sliders, S’mores Dip and more. The all-inclusive experience also includes a three-hour bar service or two drink tickets for each guest.
When not booked by a private party, the Wild Lounge can be visited by all event attendees when gates open 90 minutes prior to a game or show. For more information about booking the Wild Lounge or other spaces at Xcel Energy Center, interested parties can visit wild.com/groups or call a Group Sales Representative at (651) 222-WILD.