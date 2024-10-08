Xcel Energy Center to Debut “Wild Lounge” Ahead of 2024-25 NHL Season

Freshly renovated during the offseason, the Wild Lounge, located across from Section C22 near the Jim Beam Legacy Lounge and directly above Gate 3, offers fans a sleek, modern space to gather on gameday and during events. Surrounded by towering floor-to-ceiling windows that reveal a view of downtown St. Paul, the Wild Lounge features a staffed and stocked bar and customizable floor plan that can fit several high-top tables or sleek leather couches. Flat-screen televisions behind the bar and on the perimeter of the space ensure guests won’t miss a moment of the action.