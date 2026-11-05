Kirill KaprizOctober

His goal in a 2-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets also made Wild history. Kaprizov hit the 10-goal mark in only nine games to start the season, beating the previous mark in franchise history when Brian Rolston scored 10 goals in 12 games in 2006-07.

He’s also the sixth active player to score 10 goals in nine games or fewer in a season, and he’s in good company with Ovechkin, Auston Matthews, David Pastrnak, Nikita Kucherov and Sidney Crosby.

Big names, but Kaprizov is a “game-changer” and “world-class player” for the Wild, too, said captain Jared Sprugeon.

“He can play in all different ways, whether it’s the hard, grinding way down low, or just the way he can shoot the puck from any position, it’s something that a lot of guys can’t do,” Spurgeon said. “He finds a way to get open, find space, and he’s been off to a great start.”

Kaprizov recorded three multi-goal games in the first month, including scoring the Wild’s only two goals in a 5-2 loss at Winnipeg on Oct. 13, which started a four-game goal streak for him. He ended the month with a goal in each game of the Wild’s three-game winning streak out west against Seattle, Vancouver and Utah, and he added a four-game assist streak from Oct. 24-29.

He was only held off the scoresheet twice, in a 3-2 overtime loss at Buffalo on Oct. 6, his 400th career NHL game, and a 2-1 loss at Calgary on Oct. 22.

“When Kirill plays the way he’s playing, he’s fast and explosive,” said Wild coach John Hynes, after the Wild’s 5-4 win over St. Louis on Oct. 15. “His puck decisions are good, and when he plays that dog-on-the-bone style of hockey that he’s difficult to contain.”

Hynes pointed out Kaprizov’s first goal of his two-goal game in Winnipeg. It started with a good forecheck and good sticks.

“That’s what makes him such a good player, why you appreciate him because when he plays a hard-driving style of game, he’s hard to contain,” Hynes said. “What it does for him is it creates opportunities for him in multiple ways, not just one way like off the rush or in shooting things. He creates multiple situations.”

One of Kaprizov’s greatest assets is his competitiveness, which he’s using in a good way, Hynes said. He’s also been excellent and committed to details of the game when he doesn’t have the puck on his stick, making for a consistent game.

“He’s hard on the puck, he’s making great decisions with the puck,” Hynes said. “Offensively, he’s in and around the net front. And when he plays that style of game, and because of the talent and the vision, then things open up.”