Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 31

The Wild assigned F Adam Beckman, D Carson Lambos and D Ryan O’Rourke to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). Minnesota also placed F Steven Fogarty, F Jake Lucchini, G Zane McIntyre and F Nick Swaney on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Iowa (AHL). In addition, F Mike O’Leary and F Joel Teasdale were released from their professional tryouts. They will report to Iowa Wild training camp.