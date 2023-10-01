Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 31

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reduced its training camp roster to 31 players.
The Wild assigned F Adam Beckman, D Carson Lambos and D Ryan O’Rourke to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). Minnesota also placed F Steven Fogarty, F Jake Lucchini, G Zane McIntyre and F Nick Swaney on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Iowa (AHL). In addition, F Mike O’Leary and F Joel Teasdale were released from their professional tryouts. They will report to Iowa Wild training camp.