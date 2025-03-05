Wild on 7th - Episode 94: Tourney Week on West 7th

The Tourney is on West 7th this week, and all eyes are on Saint Paul as the boys state high school hockey tournament hits the Xcel Energy Center in what is sure to be an electric atmosphere. Carts and King break down some Wild action, expand on the injury report, but dial their focus onto high school hockey with head coach of the Shakopee Sabers, Calvin Simon, and the champion of community hockey, VP of the Minnesota Wild foundation and leader of the Skate it Forward initiative, Mr. Mike Snee. West 7th is going to be buzzing this week, so get in an ice bath and prepare yourself to be entertained. The State of Hockey's biggest stage is set.

