Wild on 7th - Episode 89: Hockey Day MN, Chapstick, and a Rat

King and Carts recap the biggest hockey holiday around, Hockey Day Minnesota, held in Shakopee this year. They break down some of the weekends games, check in with one of the stars from the Alumni game, and Chapstick enthusiast, former Wild goaltender Alex Stalock, and finally get to the meat of the week, with a FANalyst check-in with veteran beer leaguer "Rat."

