Wild on 7th - Episode 89: Hockey Day MN, Chapstick, and a Rat

Ep89_HDM_Recap_Won7 1
By Minnesota Wild
@mnwild Wild.com

King and Carts recap the biggest hockey holiday around, Hockey Day Minnesota, held in Shakopee this year. They break down some of the weekends games, check in with one of the stars from the Alumni game, and Chapstick enthusiast, former Wild goaltender Alex Stalock, and finally get to the meat of the week, with a FANalyst check-in with veteran beer leaguer "Rat."

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube. Wild on 7th episodes are presented by Pilot Games.

We're here 'til it's here.

News Feed

Prospect Report: January 28, 2025

Game Recap: Wild 4, Blackhawks 2

Preview: Wild at Blackhawks

Game Recap: Flames 5, Wild 4

Brainerd to Host Hockey Day Minnesota 2027 in Partnership With Brainerd International Raceway

Minnesota Wild Foundation Announces Two Grants to Youth Hockey Organizations

Minnesota Wild Foundation Launches Skate It Forward to Strengthen Community Hockey Statewide

Preview: Wild vs. Flames

Rink Rock January 25 - Dan Israel

Game Recap: Utah 4, Wild 0

Preview: Wild vs. Hockey Club

Prospect Report: January 22, 2025

Wild on 7th - Episode 87: Marco Rossi, Apfel Strudel, and The Code

Game Recap: Wild 3, Avs 1

Minnesota Wild Announces New Partnership With Woody Creek Distillers

Preview: Wild at Avalanche

Game Recap: Predators 6, Wild 2

Preview: Wild at Predators