Wild on 7th - Episode 87: Marco Rossi, Apfel Strudel, and The Code

Carts and King catch up with our favorite Austrian, #23 Marco Rossi, before he catches a plane to Smashville. The guys introduce Marco to the American version of strudel, to a lack luster review, but they heat up another for his ride share driver. The Minnesota Wild are surviving instead of thriving, but come out fighting in Nashville, and pick up some points in Denver. Grab your white board and your iPad, and listen up for another great episode of Wild on 7th.

