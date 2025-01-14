Wild on 7th - Episode 87: Craig Leipold, Chesire Cats, and Cups

Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold returns to Wild on 7th for some laughs, some brainstorming, and some insider info about all things Wild. Carts and King talk about Craig's recent appearance in The Hockey News, his take on the Hard trophy, what he thinks about Kirill, the injury list, and what the future looks like in Saint Paul. Get your Fiji waters on ice for this one, because Craig is bringing the heat, and surprise surprise, owning a winning team is fun.

