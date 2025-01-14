Wild on 7th - Episode 87: Craig Leipold, Chesire Cats, and Cups

Won7_Thumbnail_1080x1080-Craig
By Minnesota Wild
@mnwild Wild.com

Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold returns to Wild on 7th for some laughs, some brainstorming, and some insider info about all things Wild. Carts and King talk about Craig's recent appearance in The Hockey News, his take on the Hard trophy, what he thinks about Kirill, the injury list, and what the future looks like in Saint Paul. Get your Fiji waters on ice for this one, because Craig is bringing the heat, and surprise surprise, owning a winning team is fun.

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube. Wild on 7th episodes are presented by Pilot Games.

We're here 'til it's here.

