Wild on 7th - Episode 78 feat. Yakov Trenin

Welcome to the positivity palace this week, as Carts and King find it difficult to find any gaps in the Wild's games as of late. Kinger has been riding the wave on this fantastic voyage, and by the sounds of it, might need to mix in some vitamin C, as our guest Yakov Trenin shares stories about the Russian National team, dropping the mitts, his love of video games, and his love/hate or just plain lack of Borscht. The squad seems to be clicking, our mustachioed man is now a father, the lineup is strong, and positivity is leading to points.

