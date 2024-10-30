Wild on 7th - Episode 77 feat. Alex Stalock

The star of countless Minnesota Wild content pieces over the years, the pride of South St. Paul, Mr. Alex Stalock joins the pod this week to talk central division rankings, goalie goals, mid-game snacks, his regrets about not starting a pizza blog before Dave Portnoy, and more. Carts is wrapping up sober October, while King tries to reconnect mind and body, for a Zen like show as the Wild wrap up this major road trip to kick off the season.

