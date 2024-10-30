Wild on 7th - Episode 77 feat. Alex Stalock

Ep77_Stalock_Won7
By Minnesota Wild
@mnwild Wild.com

The star of countless Minnesota Wild content pieces over the years, the pride of South St. Paul, Mr. Alex Stalock joins the pod this week to talk central division rankings, goalie goals, mid-game snacks, his regrets about not starting a pizza blog before Dave Portnoy, and more. Carts is wrapping up sober October, while King tries to reconnect mind and body, for a Zen like show as the Wild wrap up this major road trip to kick off the season.

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube. Wild on 7th episodes are presented by Pilot Games.

We're here 'til it's here.

News Feed

Preview: Wild at Penguins

Marc-André Fleury Returns to Pittsburgh for Final Time

Minnesota Wild to Host Girls' Hockey Weekend Dec. 14-15

Game Recap: Flyers 7, Wild 5

Preview: Wild at Flyers

Game Recap: Wild 4, Lightning 2

Preview: Wild at Lightning

Prospect Report: October 23, 2024

Wild on 7th - Episode 76 feat. Mikko Koivu

Game Recap: Wild 5, Panthers 1

Preview: Wild at Panthers

Game Recap: Wild 3, Blue Jackets 1

Preview: Wild at Blue Jackets

Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Daemon Hunt From Iowa

Wild on 7th - Episode 75 feat. Jakub Lauko

Prospect Report: October 16, 2024

Game Recap: Wild 4, Blues 1

Preview: Wild vs. Blues