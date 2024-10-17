Wild on 7th - Episode 75 feat. Jakub Lauko

By Minnesota Wild
@mnwild Wild.com

Join Ryan King and John Carter, and get your head on straight as the Wild kickoff the 24-25 season at Xcel Energy Center, and the preseason messaging hits the ice in the regular season. New face in the locker room, #94 Jakub Lauko sits down with your favorite podcast to talk about some serious tilts over the years, battling through injury, scary situations, his love of fruit, Lord of the Rings, tattoos and more.

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube. Wild on 7th episodes are presented by Pilot Games.

We're here 'til it's here.

