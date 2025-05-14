Czech teammates see NHL future on horizon for Špaček

HERNING, Denmark -- David Špaček is not short on believers.

He's got the backing of an entire nation, for one.

A locker room full of boosters at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, too, where he's helping Czechia defend gold -- the very same medal he helped his side snatch a calendar year ago.

And, while the 21-year-old may not have that National Hockey League experience just yet, he can already big-time it with the best of them, according to those with a pretty solid handle on the subject.

"Spačer... he has huge respect from me," said David Pastrnak, who was the golden goal-getter at the tournament a year ago and one of the NHL's top snipers with 391 arm-raising celebrations over 11 seasons and 756 career regular-season games with the Boston Bruins.

"He's smart. He's playing really good hockey. Last year, we didn't have (Filip) Hronek so he had to take the first PP quarterback. He had no problem with that. He had to play big minutes. He had no problem with that. This year we have Hronek and he plays maybe less minutes and he has no problem with that. Huge respect for him. Whatever role you give him on the team he can fill in and play well for the team. Really, really happy with his game.

"Hopefully he's going to make it to the NHL soon."

He certainly seems well on his way.

Špaček, who was selected in the fifth round (No. 153) of the 2022 NHL Draft, is proving to be a value pick after two minor-league twirls with the Iowa Wild in the American Hockey League.

As a freshman to pro hockey in North America, the 6-foot, 190-pound right-shot defenseman had 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 61 games. He more than doubled down in his sophomore season, netting 31 points (four goals, 27 assists) in 72 skates.

That's some solid progress that should yield a big-league breakthrough soon, according to Calgary Flames forward Adam Klapka.

"He's really good," Klapka said. "He sees the game. He plays hard. He's not the biggest guy on the ice but it's hard to play against him. He's a very smart guy. He's an awesome dude as well. That's the most important thing. He's a good dude. I'm really happy he's playing well here and I hope he gets the chance once day to play in the NHL. It takes a little bit of time.

"If he's going to get the chance and people are patient with him, I think he can be a really good defenseman in the NHL. I hope he gets the chance."

That shot could come after his current opportunity -- a chance at back-to-back golds.

Špaček, who had five assists in 10 games to help lift Czechia to a championship, on home ice in Prague no less, has one assist through three games to help lift his home side to a top-two position in Group B action through the opening five days of the tournament.

The improvements year over year, in all facets, hasn't gone unnoticed.

"I think defensively he's getting way better," said Colorado Avalanche forward Martin Necas, teammates with Špaček on the Worlds stage in 2024. "The offense is there. It's always been there. It's a big factor to get into the NHL, and I'm sure he'll get there."

Špaček, who also has two tours with Slovakia at the World Juniors and a single at the World Under-18 Championship, has a bit of history helping Czech hockey.

He's done it.

Just like his dad.

His father, Czech legend Jaroslav Špaček, played in six World Championships with Czechia, logging an impressive 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) in 50 games.

The elder is a three-time World Champion, meaning the chase is on.

So too is the family bragging rights for NHL games played, with the parent holding an 880-game edge at this point by way of 13 seasons with the Florida Panthers, Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Edmonton Oilers, Buffalo Sabres, Montreal Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes.

The offspring is still searching for his first.

It's not expected to be a long wait according to those in the know.

"He's awesome," Flames goalie Dan Vladar said. "Obviously everybody knows his dad... a big-time Czech legend. He's an unbelievable guy and he plays with a lot of poise. He's super calm on the puck. He's such a great guy and a lot of work ethic and he has really good poise with the puck and he can slow the game down. He always has his head up. For a young guy, he's a true pro as well. He takes care of his body. It's nice to see a young guy like that knows what it takes. We are glad and super happy we have him on our team.

"For me, I'm surprised he's not in the NHL yet. Hopefully he's going to get his shot soon.

"In my eyes, he's ready."