Wild on 7th - Episode 74 feat. Riley Heidt and Hunter Haight

By Minnesota Wild
@mnwild Wild.com

Prospect camp is over, training camp is in full swing, and Wild on 7th is back baby! Join us as we kick off hockey season with two of the Wild's hottest prospects, Riley Heidt and Hunter Haight. You'll see them both at the face-off dot, you might see them both in Canada, or even at the Cottage, the cabin, or the lake home, but the similarities probably end there! Gas up your Honda Civics and tune in for a preseason pod in mid-season form.

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube. Wild on 7th episodes are presented by Pilot Games.

We're here 'til it's here.

