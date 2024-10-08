Wild on 7th - Episode 74 feat. Joe O'Donnell

By Minnesota Wild
@mnwild Wild.com

Minnesota Wild hockey is back! With the home opener on Thursday, Carts, King and Wild Radio host Joe O'Donnell bring you their biggest, best, and most bold predictions for the 24-25 NHL season. No spoilers here, just a solid show that will set the hook, and reel you in with some intriguing takes to keep you amped about the Wild's hockey season. Don't sleep on this one. See you at the rink on 10/10!

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube. Wild on 7th episodes are presented by Pilot Games.

We're here 'til it's here.

News Feed

Minnesota Wild Announces Opening Night Fan Activities

Xcel Energy Center to Debut “Wild Lounge” Ahead of 2024-25 NHL Season

Minnesota Wild to Host Outdoor Practice Presented by ORORO at the Recreation Outdoor Center in St. Louis Park on October 17

Tickets On Sale Now for Wild Foundation Gala on December 4

Minnesota Wild Signs Goaltender Jesper Wallstedt to Two-year Contract Extension

Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 27

Minnesota Wild Welcomes Rescue Dog Rookie to the Team

Tickets for 19th Annual "Hockey Day Minnesota" On Sale Now

Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 30

Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 39

Minnesota Wild Announces High School Hockey Captains Program Presented by West Bend®

Wild on 7th - Episode 74 feat. Riley Heidt and Hunter Haight

Wild to Host Green Carpet Event for Home Opener on October 10

Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 50 Players

Minnesota Wild Partners With Let's Play Hockey and Minnesota Hockey for Annual Used Equipment Drive

Minnesota Wild joins forces with Custom One Homes and Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity

Fanatics and Minnesota Wild Partner to Elevate Retail Experience at Xcel Energy Center

Minnesota Wild Slated to Face-Off Against Blackhawks and Blues in Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase