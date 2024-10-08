Wild on 7th - Episode 74 feat. Joe O'Donnell

Minnesota Wild hockey is back! With the home opener on Thursday, Carts, King and Wild Radio host Joe O'Donnell bring you their biggest, best, and most bold predictions for the 24-25 NHL season. No spoilers here, just a solid show that will set the hook, and reel you in with some intriguing takes to keep you amped about the Wild's hockey season. Don't sleep on this one. See you at the rink on 10/10!

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube. Wild on 7th episodes are presented by Pilot Games.

We're here 'til it's here.