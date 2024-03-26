Wild on 7th - Episode 66 feat. Pat Dwyer

Patrick Dwyer, Playoff Hockey and Life in the Jungle

By Minnesota Wild
@mnwild Wild.com

On this week's episode of Wild on 7th, Minnesota Wild Assistant Coach and Montana native, Pat Dwyer, rejoins Ryan Carter for the first time in years (they were linemates in Carolina) alongside celebrity guest host Wild Radio Joe O'Donnell, for a robust conversation about his roots in the mountains, life in the AHL jungle, his coaching origins, playoff hockey and more. Tip toe through the tulips in this week's episode and get to know bench boss Patty Dwyer.

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube. Wild on 7th episodes dropped weekly, presented by Pilot Games.

We're here 'til it's here.

