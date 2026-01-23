Wild on 7th - Episode 128: Jamie Hersch

Wild on 7th is heating up with our latest sponsor, and the official partner of the Minnesota Wild, Ororo Heated Apparel. King is going sleeveless without worry, and Carter needs to preheat as he has a long day in the broadcast booth ahead for Hockey Day Minnesota: Hastings. The Wild are playing some great hockey, Moose doubled his goal output in the span of a few games, with goals or multiple goals in every since his wife Natascia joined the pod, and what could be better than that? The guys are feeling the buzz, celebrating and supporting community hockey, and are joined by long time Hockey Day Minnesota anchor Jamie Hersch. Jamie talks about her humble beginnings on the sports grind, what it takes to get there, and who she credits for inspiring her to reach for the stars. She talks about her experience across the NHL, the teams she holds close to her heart, the teams that have historically broken her heart, and more. Lock in for Wild on 7th, and stay warm with Ororo. We're here....

