Wild on 7th - Episode 112: Chris Kelleher, Kirill Kaprizov, and Preseason Uncertainty

Your favorite Minnesota Wild podcast is back for a new season with Ryan Carter and John King! While Huss the producer might still be in preseason form, the true talents are ready for puck drop, but there seems to be one thing on their minds right now. Join Wild on 7th as Carts and King break down their takes on the Kaprizov negotiation, how the first preseason game went in Winnipeg, and what to look forward to before the regular season starts. Wild Assistant General Manager, and Team USA Director of Player Development, Chris Kelleher joins as a first time guest, with some great insight on scouting, and how to effectively disarm a dachshund. It's hockey season again, and Trenny-thing is possible.

