Wild at Maple Leafs Morning Skate Wrap Up

Coming off a 5-4 overtime win in Buffalo on Saturday afternoon, the Wild opens a back-to-back set tonight in Toronto at 6:30 p.m. CT on FanDuel Sports Network and KFAN FM 100.3. In its last five games against the Maple Leafs, the Wild has earned a point in four of the contests (2-1-2), including sweeping the season series last year. Toronto comes into tonight’s game 9-1-3 in their last 13 games dating back to Dec. 23 and has won seven consecutive games played at Scotia Bank Arena, outscoring their opponents 35-16.

Filip Gustavsson gets the nod tonight for Minnesota, making his 200th career NHL appearance. In his last five games played away from St. Paul, Gustavsson owns a 4-1-0 record with a 2.41 GAA and a .903 SV%. This also marks the fifth time Gustavsson has played against Toronto, owning a 3-1-1 record with a 2.78 GAA and a .907 SV%.

Both teams come into tonight’s game missing key players as the Wild are without forwards Matt Boldy (lower body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Marcus Johansson (lower body) and defensemen Zach Bogosian (lower body) and Jonas Brodin (lower body). Toronto will be without their top point scorer, William Nylander (lower body), and Matthew Knies (lower body), who ranks third on the Maple Leafs in points, is a gametime decision according to Head Coach Craig Berube.

Players to watch for Minnesota:

Ryan Hartman: He comes into tonight’s game with five points (4-1=5) in his last six games and has a point (1-1=2) in consecutive games. In the game against Buffalo on Saturday, Hartman notched his 13th goal of the season and skated a season-high 22:10.

Quinn Hughes: Coming off a multi-point (1-1=2) outing against Buffalo, Hughes owns 14 points (1-13=14) in his last 11 games dating back to Dec. 27. In 17 career games against Toronto, Hughes owns 18 points (2-16=18) and has a point (2-13=15) in nine consecutive games against the Maple Leafs.

Vladimir Tarasenko: Owner of three points (1-2=3) in his last two games, Tarasenko comes into tonight’s game after a multi-point (1-1=2) outing against the Sabres. In 24 career games against the Maple Leafs, Tarasenko owns 21 points (8-13=21) and has a point (0-2=2) in consecutive games.