Minnesota Wild Acquires Graeme Clarke from the New Jersey Devils in Exchange for Adam Beckman

Clarke, 23 (4-24-2001), recorded 49 points (25-24=49), eight game-winning goals (GWG), four power-play goals (PPG), 30 penalty minutes (PIM) and a plus-10 rating in 67 games with the Utica Comets in the American Hockey League (AHL) last season. He led the Comets in goals, GWG and shots (202), ranked second in points and T-3rd in power-play goals last season and played in the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic. The 6-foot-0, 174-pound native of Waconia, Minn., made his NHL debut with New Jersey on Jan. 6, 2024, against Vancouver, and appeared in three games with the Devils last season. Clarke has collected 149 points (68-81=149) in 218 career AHL games with Binghamton (2020-21) and Utica (2021-24). He was originally selected by New Jersey in the third round (80th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Beckman, 23 (5-10-2001), recorded 33 points (19-14=33), 24 PIM, three GWG and 150 shots in 51 games with the Iowa Wild during the 2023-24 AHL season. The 6-foot-2, 194-pound native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, skated in 181 career AHL games over four seasons (2020-24) with Iowa, tallying 108 points (57-51=108) and 70 PIM. Beckman appeared in 23 career NHL games over the course of three seasons (2021-24) with Minnesota, posting three assists and 26 shots. The Wild selected Beckman in the third round (75th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.