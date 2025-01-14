Rink Rock January 15 - Vincent Mason

January 15 – Vincent Mason

Rising Interscope/UMG Nashville/Music Soup songwriter and artist Vincent Mason recently sold out his debut headlining Hell Is A Dance Floor Tour in the opening hour. Mason continues to grow not only his worldwide fan base butalso expand upon his creative artistry. “The next big thing in the country world” (Popdust) continues to impress as he unapologetically tells his story through his music. He has a growing fanbase and widespread acclaim for his latest hits including “Almost Gone,” “Hell Is A Dance Floor,” and the release of his EP Can’t Just Be Me.

Fusing his influences like Parker McCollum and John Mayer, his southern countryside blends perfectly with the singer-songwriter's pop sensibilities - creating a fresh new sound that's becoming incredibly popular in the genre. Amassing over 120 million streams across platforms, the 24-year-old taps into his life experiences to curate a narrative true to country storytelling. With more music on the way, this passionate writer and artist sets out to stay true to his influences and his story to deliver a powerful message through his music to his growing audience.