Game Recap: Wild 5, Canucks 2

Jonas Brodin and Vinnie Hinostroza each had a goal and an assist for the Wild (4-6-3), who were 0-3-2 in their previous five games. Filip Gustavsson made 26 saves.

“I thought it was a good 60-minute effort,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “I thought both special teams were good. I thought ‘Gus’ made some big saves for us. But I thought in general, the style of game, there was a lot more physicality in the game. I thought we checked well. We played faster. I thought our execution was better than it has been. So it was nice to see that type of performance all the way around.”

Drew O'Connor scored his first two goals of the season, and Thatcher Demko made 22 saves for the Canucks (6-7-0), who have lost two of their past three and five of eight.

“We came out and they were a desperate hockey club, like where they were at the last five or six games,” Vancouver coach Adam Foote said. “They came with the heat and [Demko] gave us a real shot at it. You never know what would’ve happened if that third one didn’t go in, right? We were starting to come, and I think they were starting to feel it as well. But that’s what happened.”

Tarasenko made it 1-0 on the power play at 15:53 of the first period. Joel Eriksson Ek corralled a loose puck and passed low to Tarasenko for the backhand putaway.

“I was thinking about ‘Ekky’s’ pass. I don't think I ever see anything like that,” Tarasenko said. “But I'm not gonna lie, it’s nice getting goals, but nicer when the team wins, and some moments like this, we train a lot so sometimes when you don't think it's [the] best chance to score.”