Game Recap: Wild 5, Canucks 2

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and two assists, and the Minnesota Wild ended a five-game losing streak with a 5-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Grand Casino Arena on Saturday.
Gustavsson makes 26 saves for Minnesota
Jonas Brodin and Vinnie Hinostroza each had a goal and an assist for the Wild (4-6-3), who were 0-3-2 in their previous five games. Filip Gustavsson made 26 saves.
“I thought it was a good 60-minute effort,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “I thought both special teams were good. I thought ‘Gus’ made some big saves for us. But I thought in general, the style of game, there was a lot more physicality in the game. I thought we checked well. We played faster. I thought our execution was better than it has been. So it was nice to see that type of performance all the way around.”
Drew O'Connor scored his first two goals of the season, and Thatcher Demko made 22 saves for the Canucks (6-7-0), who have lost two of their past three and five of eight.
“We came out and they were a desperate hockey club, like where they were at the last five or six games,” Vancouver coach Adam Foote said. “They came with the heat and [Demko] gave us a real shot at it. You never know what would’ve happened if that third one didn’t go in, right? We were starting to come, and I think they were starting to feel it as well. But that’s what happened.”
Tarasenko made it 1-0 on the power play at 15:53 of the first period. Joel Eriksson Ek corralled a loose puck and passed low to Tarasenko for the backhand putaway.
“I was thinking about ‘Ekky’s’ pass. I don't think I ever see anything like that,” Tarasenko said. “But I'm not gonna lie, it’s nice getting goals, but nicer when the team wins, and some moments like this, we train a lot so sometimes when you don't think it's [the] best chance to score.”
O’Connor tied it 1-1 at 5:34 of the second period with a rebound off Gustavsson’s pads in the low slot.
Marco Rossi put Minnesota back on top 2-1 at 13:49 with a rebound off a Tarasenko point shot. Rossi has seven points (two goals, five assists) on a five-game point streak.
Hinostroza extended the lead to 3-1 at 4:07 of the third period, keeping the puck on a 2-on-1 and finishing with a wrist shot glove side for his first goal of the season.
“I think the lanes just kind of opened up for me there,” Hinostroza said. “I’ve been feeling pretty good lately with my skating. I have to use that more to my advantage sometimes. But I don’t think I’ve done that for a while.”
Brodin made it 4-1 at 5:46 with a wrist shot from the left circle that deflected in off Demko’s glove.
O’Connor cut the lead to 4-2 at 7:00 after Aatu Raty won the face-off back to O’Connor for a shot through traffic.
“I thought (Raty) and (Mackenzie MacEachern) were just playing really hard, and we’re creating some chances,” O’Connor said. “So, it’s nice to see a couple finally go in. But I thought they did a great job all night.”
Ryan Hartman scored into the empty net at 16:43 for the 5-2 final.
"It feels really good [to get the win],” Rossi said. “We’ve been battling the last couple games, maybe didn’t [go] our way. But I think today we played a really good game."
NOTES: Vancouver captain Quinn Hughes did not play but joined the team in St. Paul and could play at the Nashville Predators on Monday. The defenseman has missed the past four games with a lower-body injury. … It was Minnesota’s first regulation win at home this season (2-3-2).