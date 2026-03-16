Game Recap: Maple Leafs 4, Wild 2

Morgan Rielly and Matthew Knies also scored for Toronto (29-27-12), which was coming off a 3-2 shootout loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday but is 2-0-1 in its past three games. Anthony Stolarz made 36 saves.

“(Stolarz) was very good, very competitive,” Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said. “I thought the whole team was very competitive tonight. It’s a good team over there."

Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice, and Ryan Hartman and Mats Zuccarello each had two assists for Minnesota (38-18-12), which has lost three straight (0-2-1), including 4-2 to the New York Rangers on Saturday. Jesper Wallstedt made 22 saves.

“I think, yes, the last two games prior to this one we didn't get off to great starts. But I think, again, when you look through it, we did a lot of things that you could win a hockey game with. Tonight is no different,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “I think that there's ebbs and flows that go through the season, like sometimes you win some games that you shouldn't win, sometimes you lose some games that you shouldn't. I think that's part of it. But if we're focused in on tonight's game, I don't have any concerns about our team.”

Rielly put Toronto ahead 1-0 at 1:07 of the second period. He chipped down from the point, took a cross-slot pass from Matias Maccelli, and roofed a shot short side over Wallstedt.