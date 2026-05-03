Projected Lineup: Wild at Avalanche

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By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

DENVER, Colo. -- The Wild faces off in Denver tonight, taking on the Avalanche in Game 1 of the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Wild arrives in Colorado without D Jonas Brodin and C Joel Eriksson Ek and the team will face line changes. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:

FORWARDS

97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello 

90 Marcus Johansson - 22 Danila Yurov - 12 Matt Boldy

91 Vladimir Tarasenko - 47 Michael McCarron - 13 Yakov Trenin

17 Marcus Foligno - 78 Nico Sturm - 71 Nick Foligno

DEFENSE

43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber

5 Jake Middleton - 46 Jared Spurgeon

24 Zach Bogosian - 2 Jeff Petry

GOALTENDERS

30 Jesper Wallstedt

32 Filip Gustavsson

Info for Today's Game:

News Feed

Morning Skate Wrap Up: Wild at Avalache

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Game Six Preview: Wild vs. Stars

Game Five Recap: Wild 4, Stars 2

Morning Skate Wrap Up: Wild at Stars

Projected Lineup: Wild at Stars

Game Five Preview: Wild at Stars