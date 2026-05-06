DENVER -- Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists for the Colorado Avalanche, who extended their lead in the Western Conference Second Round with a 5-2 win against the Minnesota Wild in Game 2 at Ball Arena on Tuesday.
MacKinnon has 3 points, Avalanche defeat Wild in Game 2 of Western 2nd Round
Colorado, which has yet to lose this postseason, extends series lead; Gustavsson allows 4 goals for Minnesota
Martin Necas and Gabriel Landeskog each had a goal and an assist, and Scott Wedgewood made 29 saves for the Avalanche, who are the No. 1 seed from the Central Division and Western Conference.
“Much better tonight. Still made a couple mistakes, for sure,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. "Things we can continue to clean up to tighten things up, but I thought the commitment was there, the details were much better in all situations. It’s a hard-fought game. The difference for me is special teams. We did a nice job 5-on-5, they did a better job 5-on-5.
“It’s much harder to create dangerous scoring chances and looks. We gave them a couple and found a way to get a little bit better even than we were tonight. But overall, I thought it was a really good game."
Kirill Kaprizov and Marcus Johansson scored for the Wild, who are the No. 3 seed from the Central. Filip Gustavsson made 18 saves in his first start this postseason.
Minnesota was 0-for-2 on the power play and 3-for-5 on the penalty kill.
“I thought 'Gus' gave us a chance to win. The difference in the game was the special teams. That’s basically what it comes down to,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “At 5-on-5 we did a lot of good things tonight. Special teams need to be better.”
Colorado leads the best-of-7 series 2-0 and has yet to lose a game in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The series will head to Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota, for Game 3 on Saturday (9 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN1, SN, TVAS, CBC).
"We're all a team here. Obviously, it’s all on everyone in this room,” Wild captain Jared Spurgeon said. “It’s not just one guy out there that makes or breaks the game. We have to all put an effort together, and it’s not ideal the way we played these two games, but we have an opportunity to go home and take that first one on Saturday.”
Necas gave Colorado a 1-0 lead at 2:51 of the first period when he cut across the high slot and sent a backhand shot in off the glove of Gustavsson. MacKinnon drove the play into the zone down the left side and fed Necas as the trailing forward to set up the sequence.
“Marty, he's put in a lot of hard work to be a trusted player on our team defensively,” Bednar said. “It was one of the talks we had when he got here and a handful of times after that. If you're going to play with Nate and play against (an) opposition's best guys every night, I’ve got to be able to trust you.
“He buys into that. The style, the players he plays with, it's important that he's on that line because he helps them a lot, and his game has grown."
Kaprizov tied it 1-1 just six seconds later at 2:57. He finished a breakaway with a wrist shot from the left hash marks that went top shelf past Wedgewood's glove. Mats Zuccarello deflected a pass to Ryan Hartman at the right side of the blue line, and Hartman backhanded it across to Kaprizov for the breakaway.
“It’s one game at a time. It’s coming into the next game ready to go,” Wild forward Matt Boldy said. “Make our adjustments and be better. You don’t win a series with two wins, that’s our mindset. We’re going to make adjustments. We know we have to be better in certain areas. I’m confident this group is going to take the strides in the right direction.”
Landeskog scored a power-play goal to put Colorado back ahead 2-1 at 8:24. Alone at the top of the crease, he one-timed MacKinnon’s one-touch centering pass by the left leg of Gustavsson.
Nicolas Roy extended it to 3-1 at 1:24 of the second period with a snap shot from the left hash marks that beat Gustavsson short side past his blocker.
"Wasn't sure if (Ross Colton) saw me on the far side there,” Roy said. “It was a really nice quick pass and (I) didn't overthink it. I just put it on my forehand and tried to put it on net.”
Said Gustavsson: “I thought he was just going to cut in more and he quickly released it. I was just a little slow.”
MacKinnon scored a power-play goal at 13:18 of the third period to make it 4-1. He one-timed Nazem Kadri’s cross-ice pass far side past Gustavsson's glove from the top of the left circle.
“I think over the years we’ve come to realize that you don't have to score a point to help the team out,” MacKinnon said. "There’s a lot of time away from the puck when you don't have it. I think during the season you can get a little lazy sometimes, but right now, every shift is so important. It might not go perfect, but I just think having the right intent is all you can ask for yourself and for your teammates. Just have the right intentions out there and put the team first. It's that time of year.”
Johansson cut it to 4-2 at 14:33. Danila Yurov's pass from below the goal line set Johansson up for a one-timer from the high slot that went off the left arm of Wedgewood.
Valeri Nichushkin scored into the empty net at 19:55 for the 5-2 final.
“It's playoff hockey, it's what you play for,” Landeskog said. “It’s what you think about through the dog days of the season, it's what you think about when you're training in the offseason. I mean, this is what it comes down to. So, I think it's just about just leaving it all out there, really.”
NOTES: MacKinnon became the sixth player in the past 40 years to register three consecutive three-point games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, joining Leon Draisaitl (five games in 2022), Mikko Rantanen (four games in 2025), Joe Pavelski (three games in 2010), Joe Sakic (three games in 1997) and Dennis Maruk (three games in 1986). … MacKinnon recorded his 21st career multipoint playoff period, passing Sakic (20) for the most in Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques history. … MacKinnon scored his 59th career playoff goal, passing Peter Forsberg (58) for sole possession of second in Avalanche/Nordiques history. … Wedgewood became the fourth goalie in NHL history to win each of his first six career playoff starts, joining Cam Ward (seven games in 2006), Tiny Thompson (seven games from 1929-30) and Jean-Sebastien Giguere (six games in 2003). … Mats Zuccarello became the third player in Wild history to record a point in each of his first five appearances of a postseason, following Zach Parise (six games in 2014) and Kaprizov (five games in 2025).