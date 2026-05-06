MacKinnon has 3 points, Avalanche defeat Wild in Game 2 of Western 2nd Round

MacKinnon scored a power-play goal at 13:18 of the third period to make it 4-1. He one-timed Nazem Kadri’s cross-ice pass far side past Gustavsson's glove from the top of the left circle.

“I think over the years we’ve come to realize that you don't have to score a point to help the team out,” MacKinnon said. "There’s a lot of time away from the puck when you don't have it. I think during the season you can get a little lazy sometimes, but right now, every shift is so important. It might not go perfect, but I just think having the right intent is all you can ask for yourself and for your teammates. Just have the right intentions out there and put the team first. It's that time of year.”

Johansson cut it to 4-2 at 14:33. Danila Yurov's pass from below the goal line set Johansson up for a one-timer from the high slot that went off the left arm of Wedgewood.

Valeri Nichushkin scored into the empty net at 19:55 for the 5-2 final.

“It's playoff hockey, it's what you play for,” Landeskog said. “It’s what you think about through the dog days of the season, it's what you think about when you're training in the offseason. I mean, this is what it comes down to. So, I think it's just about just leaving it all out there, really.”

NOTES: MacKinnon became the sixth player in the past 40 years to register three consecutive three-point games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, joining Leon Draisaitl (five games in 2022), Mikko Rantanen (four games in 2025), Joe Pavelski (three games in 2010), Joe Sakic (three games in 1997) and Dennis Maruk (three games in 1986). … MacKinnon recorded his 21st career multipoint playoff period, passing Sakic (20) for the most in Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques history. … MacKinnon scored his 59th career playoff goal, passing Peter Forsberg (58) for sole possession of second in Avalanche/Nordiques history. … Wedgewood became the fourth goalie in NHL history to win each of his first six career playoff starts, joining Cam Ward (seven games in 2006), Tiny Thompson (seven games from 1929-30) and Jean-Sebastien Giguere (six games in 2003). … Mats Zuccarello became the third player in Wild history to record a point in each of his first five appearances of a postseason, following Zach Parise (six games in 2014) and Kaprizov (five games in 2025).