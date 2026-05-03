Round 2 Playoff Preview

Grand Casino Arena was rocking at the start of Game 6 against the Dallas Stars. When Quinn Hughes scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, the noise level ramped up even more.

By the time Matt Boldy scored a pair of empty-netters and the seconds ticked down to zero, the arena was in a frenzy of playoff euphoria that Minnesota Wild fans hadn’t experienced for 11 years.

The team is moving on to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“Obviously, this is massive for us, for the organization and for our fan base,” said goaltender Jesper Wallstedt. “We’ve just got to keep going. We know what the capabilities are within our team. We’re excited to go play Colorado.”

Athletes will often say that to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best. Wild captain Jared Spurgeon said it after clinching the first-round series with a 5-2 win over the Dallas Stars to win the series four games to two. The Wild have already taken care of a team ahead of them in the standings in the Stars.

The next task is to face the league’s best team in the Colorado Avalanche in the second round of the playoffs.

“The best thing about having this sweet taste of victory is you want more of it,” Marcus Foligno said. “It’s such a great feeling.

“We’re excited for Round 2.”