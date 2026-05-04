Creating a Greater State of Hockey: April Recap

Faceoff for Fitness
This month, we visited two schools, marking our 20th and 21st visits of the year. On April 14, we visited American Indian Magnet School, followed by Wildwood Elementary School on April 30, where Jessi Pierce’s children attended. In addition to the assembly, the Wildwood community wanted to do something special, as Cayden and Hudson were part of the school’s after-school running program. They organized a lap around the school in honor of both children. Two local fire stations were also there to create an arch at the finish line, with a Wild jersey hung above it to honor Jessi and her kids. We also donated hockey-themed books with stickers inside dedicated to Jessi and her children.