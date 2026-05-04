Game Recap: Avalanche 9, Wild 6

Makar had left the game early in the first period after taking a hit along the end boards from Wild forward Marcus Foligno before returning for the second.

“You got to give him a lot of credit, right? Comes back, not feeling great after the injury in the first, gets sorted out and taken care of and comes back and has a great finish to the game,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “Took him a little while to get engaged again, maybe tentative, and then he was like, ‘I can do this,’ and he played great and makes a couple of huge plays."

Said Makar: “I was just trying to get back and feel good. It’s not fun when you kind of tweak something, but it happens. Got to be ready for it. I had to check a couple things out, make sure it was good to go. Felt good.”

Devon Toews had a goal and three assists, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists, and Sam Malinski and Artturi Lehkonen each had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche, who are the No. 1 seed from the Central Division and Western Conference. Martin Necas had three assists, and Scott Wedgewood made 30 saves.

“It's not that we weren't emotionally engaged in the game and physically engaged in the game, because I think we were, but not enough on the defensive side,” Bednar said. “We were on the offensive side. Forecheck looked good. We did some good things, but like when it came to the defending, I feel like we forgot a little bit just how hard we need to work to be good defensively.”