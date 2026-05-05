DENVER, Colo. -- The Wild takes the ice against the Avalanche again tonight at Ball Arena, hoping to even out the series and notch a win against Colorado. Goaltender Filip Gustavsson will start his first game of the 2026 Playoffs tonight, following Sunday's 9-6 loss. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup: Wild at Avalanche
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello
90 Marcus Johansson - 22 Danila Yurov - 12 Matt Boldy
91 Vladimir Tarasenko - 47 Michael McCarron - 13 Yakov Trenin
17 Marcus Foligno - 78 Nico Sturm - 71 Nick Foligno
DEFENSE
43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber
5 Jake Middleton - 46 Jared Spurgeon
48 Daemon Hunt - 24 Zach Bogosian
GOALTENDERS
32 Filip Gustavsson
30 Jesper Wallstedt
Info for Today's Game:
- When: Tuesday, May 5th at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Ball Arena (Denver, Colorado)
- Stream: ESPN
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: R2G2: Wild at Avs