Projected Lineup: Wild at Avalanche

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By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

DENVER, Colo. -- The Wild takes the ice against the Avalanche again tonight at Ball Arena, hoping to even out the series and notch a win against Colorado. Goaltender Filip Gustavsson will start his first game of the 2026 Playoffs tonight, following Sunday's 9-6 loss. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:

FORWARDS

97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello 

90 Marcus Johansson - 22 Danila Yurov - 12 Matt Boldy

91 Vladimir Tarasenko - 47 Michael McCarron - 13 Yakov Trenin

17 Marcus Foligno - 78 Nico Sturm - 71 Nick Foligno

DEFENSE

43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber

5 Jake Middleton - 46 Jared Spurgeon

48 Daemon Hunt - 24 Zach Bogosian

GOALTENDERS

32 Filip Gustavsson

30 Jesper Wallstedt

Info for Today's Game:

  • When: Tuesday, May 5th at 7:00 p.m. CT
  • Where: Ball Arena (Denver, Colorado)
  • Stream: ESPN
  • Listen: KFAN
  • Gamecenter: R2G2: Wild at Avs

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