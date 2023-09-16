Prospects Showcase: Blues 5, Wild 1

THE GOALS

1st period — 18:46 STL 1, MIN 0: Mikhail Abramov opened the scoring near the end of the first period with a 4-on-4 goal. After throwing a backhand on net from the right circle, Abramov found his own rebound in the low slot and fired it past Wild goaltender Jesper Wallstedt (2021 1st RD pick), who finished the night with 21 saves.

2nd period — 6:47 STL 2, MIN 0: Keean Washkurak doubled the Blues lead by sliding the puck under Wallstedt’s pad on an odd man rush for a shorthanded marker.

2nd period — 13:41 STL 3, MIN 0: After the Wild turned the puck over in their own zone, Alexis Bonefon picked up the loose puck near the blue line and shot it from the right circle past Wallstedt blocker side for a 5-on-5 tally and three-goal lead.

3rd period — 3:39 STL 4, MIN 0: Nikita Alexandrov drove to the net and got behind the Wild’s defense and was rewarded with a power play goal on the doorstep thanks to Mathias Laferriere’s cross-crease pass to his tape.

3rd period — 6:03 STL 4, MIN 1: Hunter Haight (2022 2nd RD pick) got the Wild on the board and ended Zherenko’s shutout bid with a wrister that went in far side from the right circle, which stood as the lone goal for Minnesota.

3rd period — 7:56 STL 5, MIN 1: Zach Dean and Zachary Bolduc connected for a goal after another defensive zone turnover by the Wild. Bolduc’s backhand feed to Dean in the low slot gave him a prime scoring chance in front of Wallstedt, and he didn’t make a mistake.

