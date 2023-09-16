News Feed

2023 Build Week

Minnesota Wild Coaches and Staff Participate in Build Week
2023 Tom Kurvers Showcase 090723

Minnesota Wild to Host Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase at TRIA Rink
Minnesota Wild Announces 2023-24 Local Broadcast Schedule

Minnesota Wild Announces 2023-24 Local Broadcast Schedule
wild-announces-2023-24-national-broadcast-schedule-083023

Minnesota Wild Announces National Broadcast Schedule for 2023-24 Season
wild-launches-official-app-082923

Minnesota Wild Launches Official Minnesota Wild App
wild-to-host-strike-it-wild-bowling-event-100823-082923

Minnesota Wild to Host Strike It Wild Bowling Event
annual-used-equipment-drive-082823

Minnesota Wild Announces Annual Used Equipment Drive
more-wild-players-at-state-fair-082123

More Wild Players at the State Fair
wild-single-game-tickets-on-sale-thursday

Wild Single-Game Tickets For 2023-24 Season on Sale Thursday, August 24
middleton-guerin-state-fair-081723

Middleton and Guerin at the State Fair
wild-to-host-referee-seminar-and-clinic

Minnesota Wild to Host Level 1 Hockey Referee Seminar and Clinic
wild-re-signs-gustavsson-073123

Minnesota Wild Re-Signs Filip Gustavsson to a Three-Year Contact
wild-off-the-tee-announcement-072723

Minnesota Wild Announces Second Annual "Wild off the Tee" Golf Tournament
wild-announces-executive-promotions-072523

Minnesota Wild Announces Executive Promotions
wild-re-signs-duhaime-071623

Minnesota Wild Re-Signs Forward Brandon Duhaime
maroon-to-wear-twenty-070623

Maroon to Wear No. 20 with Wild
wild-acquires-maroon-and-cajkovic-070223

Minnesota Wild Acquires Patrick Maroon and Max Cajkovic from Tampa Bay
wild-to-hold-development-camp-070123

Minnesota Wild to Hold Development Camp July 7-9 at TRIA Rink

Prospects Showcase: Blues 5, Wild 1

Minnesota drops first game of the 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase

By Aaron Heckmann
@Aaron_heckmann Wild.com

Minnesota drops first game of the 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild fell 5-1 to the visiting St. Louis Blues Friday night at TRIA Rink in the first game of the 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospects Showcase, and it wasn’t because of a shortage of opportunities.

In fact, the Wild had the upper hand in the shot department, outshooting the Blues 33-26. Minnesota went 0-for-4 on the power play and didn’t take advantage of its breakaways and Grade-A chances from the slot and in front of the net with St. Louis goaltender Vadim Zherenko ending the night with 32 saves and a .970 save percentage.

The Blues on the other hand found their way past the Wild in all situations — scoring a 4-on-4 goal, two 5-on-5 goals, a shorthanded tally and a power play marker en route to their weekend opening win. The Wild’s penalty kill went 3-for-4 on the night.

17465949_Nicole_Caporaso_20230916_004925
17465950_Nicole_Caporaso_20230916_004928
17469601_Nicole_Caporaso_20230916_022929
17465948_Nicole_Caporaso_20230916_004925
17467860_Nicole_Caporaso_20230916_015007
17469606_Nicole_Caporaso_20230916_022937
17467879_Nicole_Caporaso_20230916_015012
17469663_Nicole_Caporaso_20230916_023105
17467863_Nicole_Caporaso_20230916_015008
17469622_Nicole_Caporaso_20230916_022942
17469623_Nicole_Caporaso_20230916_022944
17469624_Nicole_Caporaso_20230916_022944
17463503_Nicole_Caporaso_20230915_235243
/

2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase - Game 1

Minnesota fell to St. Louis 5-1 on the first night of the 2023 TK Showcase at TRIA Rink.

“Obviously not the result we were looking for, but I don’t think the result was really indicative of the game,” Iowa Wild Head Coach Brett McLean said. “A lot of really good things, saw a lot of good plays from individual prospects, and their goalie played very, very well.

“That being said, there were areas where we didn’t play as hard as we needed to. Those are lessons that young players will learn, and you think of the goals against, and we weren’t hard getting pucks out of our zone, and we weren’t hard on sticks in front of the net, and we paid for that tonight. So, because of that, we probably got what we deserved tonight.”

THE GOALS

1st period — 18:46 STL 1, MIN 0: Mikhail Abramov opened the scoring near the end of the first period with a 4-on-4 goal. After throwing a backhand on net from the right circle, Abramov found his own rebound in the low slot and fired it past Wild goaltender Jesper Wallstedt (2021 1st RD pick), who finished the night with 21 saves.

2nd period — 6:47 STL 2, MIN 0: Keean Washkurak doubled the Blues lead by sliding the puck under Wallstedt’s pad on an odd man rush for a shorthanded marker.

2nd period — 13:41 STL 3, MIN 0: After the Wild turned the puck over in their own zone, Alexis Bonefon picked up the loose puck near the blue line and shot it from the right circle past Wallstedt blocker side for a 5-on-5 tally and three-goal lead.

3rd period — 3:39 STL 4, MIN 0: Nikita Alexandrov drove to the net and got behind the Wild’s defense and was rewarded with a power play goal on the doorstep thanks to Mathias Laferriere’s cross-crease pass to his tape.

3rd period — 6:03 STL 4, MIN 1: Hunter Haight (2022 2nd RD pick) got the Wild on the board and ended Zherenko’s shutout bid with a wrister that went in far side from the right circle, which stood as the lone goal for Minnesota.

3rd period — 7:56 STL 5, MIN 1: Zach Dean and Zachary Bolduc connected for a goal after another defensive zone turnover by the Wild. Bolduc’s backhand feed to Dean in the low slot gave him a prime scoring chance in front of Wallstedt, and he didn’t make a mistake.

Fans who missed the action on Friday night can watch the game on the Wild's YouTube channel.

THEY SAID IT:

McLean: “The message tonight to the guys was that pro hockey is hard. … You have to be tough in those hard areas, and that’s where we were kind of lacking a little bit tonight and cost us some goals. But this tournament and this showcase is about evaluating our prospects and them learning and growing from it. So they certainly will, and we certainly will out of this game.”

Haight on the keys to rebounding on Sunday against the Chicago Blackhawks: “I think just having a little more poise, possessing pucks, and we’re a little hesitant to make plays right now, and we’re just kind of chipping pucks and going after it. Our pressure’s great, we’re getting pucks back, but at the same time, I think there’s a lot of plays to be made and room for us to possess the puck more instead of chasing after it.”

AARON’S THREE STARS FOR WILD

  1. Haight scored the Wild’s lone goal and fought Washkurak in the second period, falling just short of completing a Gordie Howe hat trick. The 19-year-old’s mix of skill and speed wasn’t difficult to find Friday as one of the Wild’s top forwards.
  2. Riley Heidt (2023 2nd RD pick) played his first game in front of fans since the Wild drafted him in July. The 18-year-old who tied Connor Bedard with 72 assists for the Western Hockey League lead last season made an impression Friday. “He had some really good moments,” McLean said. While Heidt received a tripping minor in the first period, he drew a penalty, recorded three shots and showcased his playmaking ability.
  3. Sammy Walker (free agency ‘22) had some of the best looks of the night and tied Rasmus Kumpulainen (2023 2nd RD pick) for a team-high five shots on goal. While he didn’t find the back of the net, Walker generated offense and utilized his speed to his advantage throughout the night.

UP NEXT

The Minnesota Wild prospects will face the prospects from the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at 3 PM at TRIA Rink. Tickets for this event are soldout but fans can stream the game for free on Wild.com or  YouTube starting around puckdrop.

Related

McLean TK Showcase Postgame 1

McLean TK Showcase Postgame 1
2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase - Game 1

2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase - Game 1