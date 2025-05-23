Guerin impressed with strides shown by Buium

STOCKHOLM -- Bill Guerin has to be pleased, to say the least, with Zeev Buium's strides.

Literally, in the form of some silky skating on the big ice.

Figuratively, too, in the progress he's made in just a couple short weeks as a member of Team USA at the 2025 IIHF World Championship -- an apprenticeship any 19-year-old blueliner would be jealous of.

"That's the thing," started Guerin, pulling double duty as general manager of the Minnesota Wild and team-builder for Team USA's entry at the 4 Nations Face-Off last February and the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics next February.

"It's just a steady progression. Each situation he gets thrown into he keeps getting better. He was in and out at the start here, but he just keeps finding his way into the lineup, and then he keeps finding more ice time for himself. He's a smart kid. He figures it out."

Buium is the youngest American on the stage and one of just four defenders tournament-wide yet to turn 20.

One wouldn't necessarily know it without checking the birth certificate first, however.

"He's been great," said blueliner Brady Skjei, a grizzled vet by comparison at age 31 with 767 regular-season and playoff skates with the New York Rangers, Carolina Hurricanes, and Nashville Predators already under his belt. "You can tell he has all the skill in the world and can really control the game with his poise and puck play. He had a huge goal for us tonight in a big moment. He's been very impressive. All of us are impressed with him.

"I watched the World Juniors so I knew him, knew the name and knew he was a good player. But to see him up close and personal, he's got a ton of skill. He's going to be a great player."

"He's got a bright future in the NHL."

Bright present, too.

Buium, who played five of seven round-robin games as he got himself acclimatized to the big stage, netted his first men's-level goal in quarter-final action against Finland on Thursday.

It gives him four points so far despite some minimal minutes.

"I'm a lot more comfortable, for sure," Buium said. "The more experience you get to have and seeing the games play out and getting out there more you feel more comfortable and you learn what you can and can't do. I think I've had great support from the guys and the coaches about what I need to do better and what I'm doing good.

"I think for me confidence is never usually an issue, but I think it just builds on it. You have it in your mind you can play at this level and you can do things you want to do.

"I think it's going well."

His coach can't disagree.

Ryan Warsofsky, who mans the bench for the San Jose Sharks, called the Minnesota prospect the most improved player over the course of the tournament.

"His game has really matured quite a bit," he admitted. "How the pro game's played is a lot different from the college game and I think he's really adapted extremely quick. I think he's probably been our most improved guy as far as individually and how he needs to play. You can see his practice habits are getting better.

"Just being around some older guys has just really helped him. You can see the talent. He's going to be a really special player in the National Hockey League here soon.

"Again, his game has really matured lately."

Winning probably has a hand in that.

Can't hurt, anyway.

Buium's resumé is blessed with plenty of that when wearing the red, white and blue.

He has gold from the 2023 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, and a pair of first-place finishes with Team USA at each of the 2024 and 2025 World Junior Championships.

Mix in a National title from his time at Denver, and one can understand why Buium's been such a pliant performer.

"It's the best part of hockey," Buium said. "I mean, it's why you play. When you're a kid and you're sitting in the basement and you're acting like you're scoring the Game 7 overtime winner. I've always just loved those moments. That's when the lights are the brightest and big crowds. I think it's just so fun. When all eyes are on you, that's the best part. All the guys in there are the same way."

He has a chance to add to that hardware haul.

By way of beating Finland, Buium and the Americans are guaranteed to play for a medal.

One color -- the one he's most used to -- takes priority.

"I mean, silver, bronze doesn't matter to us," Buium said. "We want the gold. That's what we came here for. We haven't won this tournament for a very, very long time. We have a great group in there.

"Hopefully we can get it done."

Whatever the result, work has gotten done for the Laguna Niguel, CA product.

The jump from college to the Stanley Cup Playoffs to the Worlds stage isn't an easy one for a kid who won't shed his 'teenage' tag until next December.

To see the strides taken, Guerin admitted, bodes well for Buium next season.

And the Wild, too.

"I think this is huge for young kids, for young players like him," he said. "That's why I encourage it so much, is because of the experience. He's around elite NHL players at a young age, and early in his career.

"Just to be involved in this... it's a great tournament."