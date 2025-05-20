2025 Little Wild Learn to Play Program Registration Opens May 27

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild, in partnership with Bonfe, Minnesota Hockey, Pure Hockey, the NHL, and the NHLPA announced today that registration for the 2025 Little Wild Learn To Play Program will open at 10 a.m. CT on Tuesday, May 27 at www.wild.com/littlewild. The 2025 Little Wild Learn To Play Program will host 22 sessions across the State of Hockey including the fourth annual all-girls session at TRIA Rink in St. Paul.
The Little Wild Learn To Play Program is for first-time boys and girls hockey players. Eligible participants must be between the ages of 5-8 as of Dec. 1, 2025. The maximum number of participants per location is 65.
The program is intended for children who have not participated in organized youth hockey programs before or are planning to participate for the first time during the 2025-26 season. Children who have previously participated in the Little Wild Program are not eligible to participate again. Those in violation of this rule will not be able to participate and their registration fees will not be refunded.
For $195, participants will receive a full set of hockey equipment and four 1-hour on-ice sessions led by the Minnesota Hockey American Development Model team. Kids who do not have skating experience are strongly encouraged to take skating lessons prior to their first Little Wild on-ice session if possible.
All equipment fittings for the 2025 Little Wild Program will be held in person at the following Pure Hockey locations: Woodbury (August 1-3) and Burnsville (August 8-10). Registered participants will receive an email with information on equipment fitting dates and times at a Pure Hockey location. For in-metro participants, you can try on your gear in-store, take home the jersey and stick, and the rest will be shipped to you. For out of metro locations, there will be an option to use an online link to order your gear and have it shipped.
All participants will be invited to attend a preseason Minnesota Wild game at Xcel Energy Center during the 2025-26 season. Little Wild participants will each receive a FREE ticket to the game and have the option to purchase additional tickets through a special ticket offer.
2025 LITTLE WILD LEARN TO PLAY PROGRAM LOCATIONS, DATES AND TIMES
Rink
Town
Day
Dates
Time
New Hope Ice Arena
New Hope
Thursday
9/4, 9/11, 9/18, 9/25
6:15-7:15pm
Burnsville Ice Center
Burnsville
Thursday
9/4, 9/11, 9/18, *9/25
7:30-8:30pm *on 9/25 7-8pm
Brooklyn Park Ice Arena
Brooklyn Park
Tuesday
9/9, 9/16, 9/23, 9/30
6:15-7:15 pm
Buffalo Civic Center
Buffalo
Wednesday
9/3, 9/10, 9/17, 9/24
6:30-7:30pm
Dodge County Four Seasons Arena
Dodge County
Friday
9/5, 9/12, 9/19, 9/26
5:30-6:30pm
Duluth Heritage Sports Center
Duluth
Monday
9/8, 9/15, 9/22, 9/29
5:15-6:15pm
Forest Lake Sports Center
Forest Lake
Thursday
9/4, 9/11, 9/18, 9/25
5:15-6:15pm
Hastings Civic Center
Hastings
Thursday
9/4, 9/11, 9/18, **9/26
7:10-8:10pm
New Ulm Civic Center
New Ulm
Tuesday
9/2, 9/9, 9/16, 9/23
6:30-7:30 pm
Parade Ice Garden
Minneapolis
Saturday
9/13, 9/20, 9/27, 10/4
10:15-11:15 am
Moose Sherritt Ice Arena
Monticello
Friday
9/5, 9/12, 9/19, 9/26
5:30-6:30 pm
St. Olaf Ice Arena
Northfield
Tuesday
9/9, 9/16, 9/23, 9/30
6:00-7:00pm
Richfield Ice Arena
Richfield
Thursday
9/4, 9/11, 9/18, 9/25
6:00pm-7:00pm
Iron Trail Motors Event Center
Rock Ridge
Thursday
9/4, 9/11, 9/18, 9/25
6:15-7:15pm
Shakopee Ice Arena
Shakopee
Wednesday
9/3, 9/10, 9/17, 9/24
5:00-6:00pm
Municipal Athletic Complex
St. Cloud
Tuesday
9/2, 9/9, 9/16, 9/23
6:45-7:45pm
TRIA Rink
St. Paul (TRIA) - All Girls
Wednesday
9/3, 9/10, 9/17, 9/24
5:30-6:30 pm
TRIA Rink
St. Paul (TRIA)
Wednesday
9/3, 9/10, 9/17, 9/24
6:45-7:45 pm
Waconia Ice Arena
Waconia
Tuesday
9/2, 9/9, 9/16, 9/23
5:00-6:00pm
White Bear Sports Center
White Bear Lake
Tuesday
9/2, 9/9, 9/16, 9/23
4:30-5:30pm
Bud King Ice Arena
Winona
Friday
9/5, 9/12, 9/19, 9/26
5:30-6:30pm
M Health Fairview Sports Center
Woodbury
Wednesday
9/3, 9/10, 9/17, 9/24
5:30-6:30pm
