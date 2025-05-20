2025 Little Wild Learn to Play Program Registration Opens May 27

LittleWild25_1920x1080 Web
By Minnesota Wild PR
Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild, in partnership with Bonfe, Minnesota Hockey, Pure Hockey, the NHL, and the NHLPA announced today that registration for the 2025 Little Wild Learn To Play Program will open at 10 a.m. CT on Tuesday, May 27 at www.wild.com/littlewild. The 2025 Little Wild Learn To Play Program will host 22 sessions across the State of Hockey including the fourth annual all-girls session at TRIA Rink in St. Paul.

The Little Wild Learn To Play Program is for first-time boys and girls hockey players. Eligible participants must be between the ages of 5-8 as of Dec. 1, 2025. The maximum number of participants per location is 65.

The program is intended for children who have not participated in organized youth hockey programs before or are planning to participate for the first time during the 2025-26 season. Children who have previously participated in the Little Wild Program are not eligible to participate again. Those in violation of this rule will not be able to participate and their registration fees will not be refunded.

For $195, participants will receive a full set of hockey equipment and four 1-hour on-ice sessions led by the Minnesota Hockey American Development Model team. Kids who do not have skating experience are strongly encouraged to take skating lessons prior to their first Little Wild on-ice session if possible.

All equipment fittings for the 2025 Little Wild Program will be held in person at the following Pure Hockey locations: Woodbury (August 1-3) and Burnsville (August 8-10). Registered participants will receive an email with information on equipment fitting dates and times at a Pure Hockey location. For in-metro participants, you can try on your gear in-store, take home the jersey and stick, and the rest will be shipped to you. For out of metro locations, there will be an option to use an online link to order your gear and have it shipped.

All participants will be invited to attend a preseason Minnesota Wild game at Xcel Energy Center during the 2025-26 season. Little Wild participants will each receive a FREE ticket to the game and have the option to purchase additional tickets through a special ticket offer.

2025 LITTLE WILD LEARN TO PLAY PROGRAM LOCATIONS, DATES AND TIMES

Rink

Town

Day

Dates

Time

New Hope Ice Arena

 New Hope

Thursday

9/4, 9/11, 9/18, 9/25

6:15-7:15pm

Burnsville Ice Center

Burnsville

Thursday

9/4, 9/11, 9/18, *9/25

7:30-8:30pm *on 9/25 7-8pm

Brooklyn Park Ice Arena

Brooklyn Park

Tuesday

9/9, 9/16, 9/23, 9/30

6:15-7:15 pm

Buffalo Civic Center

Buffalo

Wednesday

9/3, 9/10, 9/17, 9/24

6:30-7:30pm

Dodge County Four Seasons Arena

Dodge County

Friday

9/5, 9/12, 9/19, 9/26

5:30-6:30pm

Duluth Heritage Sports Center

Duluth

Monday

9/8, 9/15, 9/22, 9/29

5:15-6:15pm

Forest Lake Sports Center

Forest Lake

Thursday

9/4, 9/11, 9/18, 9/25

5:15-6:15pm

Hastings Civic Center

Hastings

Thursday

9/4, 9/11, 9/18, **9/26

7:10-8:10pm

New Ulm Civic Center

New Ulm

Tuesday

9/2, 9/9, 9/16, 9/23

6:30-7:30 pm

Parade Ice Garden

Minneapolis

Saturday

9/13, 9/20, 9/27, 10/4

10:15-11:15 am

Moose Sherritt Ice Arena

Monticello

Friday

9/5, 9/12, 9/19, 9/26

5:30-6:30 pm

St. Olaf Ice Arena

Northfield

Tuesday

9/9, 9/16, 9/23, 9/30

6:00-7:00pm

Richfield Ice Arena

Richfield

Thursday

9/4, 9/11, 9/18, 9/25

 6:00pm-7:00pm

Iron Trail Motors Event Center

Rock Ridge

Thursday

9/4, 9/11, 9/18, 9/25

6:15-7:15pm

Shakopee Ice Arena

Shakopee

Wednesday

9/3, 9/10, 9/17, 9/24

5:00-6:00pm

Municipal Athletic Complex

St. Cloud

Tuesday

9/2, 9/9, 9/16, 9/23

6:45-7:45pm

TRIA Rink

St. Paul (TRIA) - All Girls

Wednesday

9/3, 9/10, 9/17, 9/24

5:30-6:30 pm

TRIA Rink

St. Paul (TRIA)

Wednesday

9/3, 9/10, 9/17, 9/24

6:45-7:45 pm

Waconia Ice Arena

Waconia

Tuesday

9/2, 9/9, 9/16, 9/23

5:00-6:00pm

White Bear Sports Center

White Bear Lake

Tuesday

9/2, 9/9, 9/16, 9/23

4:30-5:30pm

Bud King Ice Arena

Winona

Friday

9/5, 9/12, 9/19, 9/26

5:30-6:30pm

M Health Fairview Sports Center

Woodbury

Wednesday

9/3, 9/10, 9/17, 9/24

5:30-6:30pm

