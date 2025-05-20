2025 Little Wild Learn to Play Program Registration Opens May 27

The Little Wild Learn To Play Program is for first-time boys and girls hockey players. Eligible participants must be between the ages of 5-8 as of Dec. 1, 2025. The maximum number of participants per location is 65.

The program is intended for children who have not participated in organized youth hockey programs before or are planning to participate for the first time during the 2025-26 season. Children who have previously participated in the Little Wild Program are not eligible to participate again. Those in violation of this rule will not be able to participate and their registration fees will not be refunded.

For $195, participants will receive a full set of hockey equipment and four 1-hour on-ice sessions led by the Minnesota Hockey American Development Model team. Kids who do not have skating experience are strongly encouraged to take skating lessons prior to their first Little Wild on-ice session if possible.

All equipment fittings for the 2025 Little Wild Program will be held in person at the following Pure Hockey locations: Woodbury (August 1-3) and Burnsville (August 8-10). Registered participants will receive an email with information on equipment fitting dates and times at a Pure Hockey location. For in-metro participants, you can try on your gear in-store, take home the jersey and stick, and the rest will be shipped to you. For out of metro locations, there will be an option to use an online link to order your gear and have it shipped.

All participants will be invited to attend a preseason Minnesota Wild game at Xcel Energy Center during the 2025-26 season. Little Wild participants will each receive a FREE ticket to the game and have the option to purchase additional tickets through a special ticket offer.