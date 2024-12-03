Tidal Wave Auto Spa Announces Official Partnership with the Minnesota Wild

As the proud car wash partner of the Minnesota Wild, Tidal Wave Auto Spa will activate special in-game and on-site promotions for Wild fans throughout the season. If the Wild holds their opponent to a scoreless period during any home or away game, Tidal Wave will activate their Shiny Shutout car wash celebration the next day - giving fans the opportunity to score half off Tidal Wave’s best car wash membership at participating locations.

"We’re thrilled to announce this partnership with the Minnesota Wild," said Scott Blackstock, CEO of Tidal Wave Auto Spa. "As one of the nation’s largest express car wash companies, we are committed to providing high-quality service and an exceptional experience to our customers across the country. Partnering with the Wild allows us to connect with fans and introduce our car wash experience in new and exciting ways. We’re excited to be part of the Wild’s journey and look forward to bringing our premium car wash services to their passionate fan base this season."

The Minnesota Wild echoed their excitement about the partnership with Tidal Wave Auto Spa and the opportunities it presents for both parties to elevate Tidal Wave as Wild fans’ go-to car wash destination.