Tickets On Sale Now for Minnesota Wild Whiskey & Wine With the Wild Event on March 9

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild today announced that tickets are on sale now for the Wild Foundation Whiskey & Wine with the Wild event on Sunday, March 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. at 317 on Rice Park in Saint Paul. Hosted by Wild forward Freddy Gaudreau and his wife, Kjersten, the event will include tasting selections of fine whiskey and wine, as well as small-plate food pairings chosen to complement beverage samples.

The event is limited to adults 21-and-older. Guests will enjoy premium alcohol, information and tips from whiskey and wine experts, delicious appetizers in an intimate setting, and the chance to mingle with members of the Minnesota Wild throughout the evening. To purchase tickets and participate in the online auction, text Whiskey25 to 76278 or visit https://Whiskey25.givesmart.com. A portion of the proceeds from this event will benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation.

The Minnesota Wild Foundation exists to support the game of hockey and improve the lives of families in the State of Hockey. With support from Wild players, fans and donors, the Minnesota Wild Foundation supports pediatric medical causes, serves as the largest non-member funding source for Minnesota Hockey, and provides fundraising opportunities for youth hockey associations across the state. Since its inception in 2009, the Wild Foundation has distributed $5.9 million in grants to hockey organizations and children’s medical related charities and has helped local charities raise over $7.5 million through its Split the Pot Raffle program. Together we create a Greater State of Hockey. For more information and to make a donation visit www.wild.com/foundation or contact us at [email protected] or 651-602-6000. Follow the Minnesota Wild Foundation on X, Facebook and Instagram.

