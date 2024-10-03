Tickets for 19th Annual "Hockey Day Minnesota" On Sale Now

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild, in conjunction with Bally Sports North,Minnesota Hockey and the Shakopee Local Organizing Committee, today announced tickets for the 19th Annual Hockey Day Minnesota (HDM), presented by UnitedHealthcare are on sale now at hockeydaymnshakopee.hometownticketing.com. Valleyfair Amusement Park will serve as the venue for the 19th annual statewide hockey celebration on Saturday, January 25. Game times will be announced at a later date.
Fans will be able to purchase single-day and four-day passes, with prices starting at $39 for Wednesday and Thursday, $59 for Friday and $79 for Saturday. Four-day passes to HDM will start at $139, with an introductory sale price of $119 through this weekend only. Each ticket purchase includes entry into Hockey Day Village, general admission seating and access to a Valleyfair experience including rides, weather permitting. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit hockeydaymnshakopee.hometownticketing.com.
HOCKEY DAY MINNESOTA 2025 GAMES
DATE
GAME
VENUE
TELEVISED LIVE
Wed., Jan. 22 at 5:30 p.m.
Lakeville North vs. Rosemount - Girls
Valleyfair Amusement Park
No
Wed., Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m.
Eastview vs. Rosemount - Boys
Valleyfair Amusement Park
No
Thu., Jan. 23 at 3:30 p.m.
Northfield vs. Orono - Girls
Valleyfair Amusement Park
No
Thu., Jan. 23 at 5:30 p.m.
Prior Lake vs. Eden Prairie - Girls
Valleyfair Amusement Park
No
Thu., Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m.
Shakopee vs. Brainerd - Girls
Valleyfair Amusement Park
No
Fri., Jan. 24 at 3:30 p.m.
Orono vs. Delano - Boys
Valleyfair Amusement Park
No
Fri., Jan. 24 at 5:30 p.m.
Lakeville South vs. Prior Lake - Boys
Valleyfair Amusement Park
No
Sat., Jan. 25 at 8:30 a.m.
Eden Prairie vs. Hibbing - Boys
Valleyfair Amusement Park
Yes
Sat., Jan. 25 at 11:30 a.m.
Univ. of Minnesota vs. Bemidji - Women
Valleyfair Amusement Park
Yes
Sat., Jan. 25 at 2:30 p.m.
Shakopee vs. Maple Grove - Boys
Valleyfair Amusement Park
Yes
Sat., Jan. 25 at 6:00 p.m.
Minnesota Wild vs. Calgary Flames
Xcel Energy Center
Yes
About Hockey Day Minnesota
Hockey Day Minnesota originated in 2007 by the Minnesota Wild to celebrate the game that has made Minnesota the State of Hockey. It is produced in partnership with Bally Sports North, Minnesota Hockey and the respective local community that serves as host each year. Previous locations include Baudette Bay (2007, 2008), Phalen Park (2009), Hermantown (2010), Moorhead (2011), Minnetonka (2012), Grand Rapids (2013), Elk River (2014), Saint Paul (2015), Duluth (2016), Stillwater (2017), St. Cloud (2018), Bemidji (2019), Minneapolis (2020), Guidant John Rose MN Oval (2021), Mankato (2022), White Bear (2023) and Warroad (2024). Valleyfair Amusement Park in Shakopee, Minn., will host Hockey Day Minnesota in 2025. For more information, visit wild.com/hockeyday.
About Valleyfair
Valleyfair, the Twin Cities’ biggest amusement park, is located on 125 acres in Shakopee, Minn. The park features more than 75 rides including eight roller coasters, Planet Snoopy featuring 15 children’s rides, and is home to Soak City, a seven-acre water park filled with slides, a wave pool, lazy river, and children’s water features. Valleyfair also boasts a large entertainment and event lineup including ValleyScare, Latin Days, Corn Fest, and Tricks and Treats. Valleyfair is owned and operated by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation.