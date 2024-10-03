Tickets for 19th Annual "Hockey Day Minnesota" On Sale Now

Shakopee Set to Host #HDM2025 on January 25, 2025

By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild, in conjunction with Bally Sports North,Minnesota Hockey and the Shakopee Local Organizing Committee, today announced tickets for the 19th Annual Hockey Day Minnesota (HDM), presented by UnitedHealthcare are on sale now at hockeydaymnshakopee.hometownticketing.com. Valleyfair Amusement Park will serve as the venue for the 19th annual statewide hockey celebration on Saturday, January 25. Game times will be announced at a later date.

Fans will be able to purchase single-day and four-day passes, with prices starting at $39 for Wednesday and Thursday, $59 for Friday and $79 for Saturday. Four-day passes to HDM will start at $139, with an introductory sale price of $119 through this weekend only. Each ticket purchase includes entry into Hockey Day Village, general admission seating and access to a Valleyfair experience including rides, weather permitting. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit hockeydaymnshakopee.hometownticketing.com.

HOCKEY DAY MINNESOTA 2025 GAMES

DATE

GAME

VENUE

TELEVISED LIVE

Wed., Jan. 22 at 5:30 p.m.

Lakeville North vs. Rosemount - Girls

Valleyfair Amusement Park

No

Wed., Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Eastview vs. Rosemount - Boys

Valleyfair Amusement Park

No

Thu., Jan. 23 at 3:30 p.m.

Northfield vs. Orono - Girls

Valleyfair Amusement Park

No

Thu., Jan. 23 at 5:30 p.m.

Prior Lake vs. Eden Prairie - Girls

Valleyfair Amusement Park

No

Thu., Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Shakopee vs. Brainerd - Girls

Valleyfair Amusement Park

No

Fri., Jan. 24 at 3:30 p.m.

Orono vs. Delano - Boys

Valleyfair Amusement Park

No

Fri., Jan. 24 at 5:30 p.m.

Lakeville South vs. Prior Lake - Boys

Valleyfair Amusement Park

No

Sat., Jan. 25 at 8:30 a.m.

Eden Prairie vs. Hibbing - Boys

Valleyfair Amusement Park

Yes

Sat., Jan. 25 at 11:30 a.m.

Univ. of Minnesota vs. Bemidji - Women

Valleyfair Amusement Park

Yes

Sat., Jan. 25 at 2:30 p.m.

Shakopee vs. Maple Grove - Boys

Valleyfair Amusement Park

Yes

Sat., Jan. 25 at 6:00 p.m.

Minnesota Wild vs. Calgary Flames

Xcel Energy Center

Yes

Information and updates on Hockey Day Minnesota 2025 can be found at hockeydaymn.com.

About Hockey Day Minnesota

Hockey Day Minnesota originated in 2007 by the Minnesota Wild to celebrate the game that has made Minnesota the State of Hockey. It is produced in partnership with Bally Sports North, Minnesota Hockey and the respective local community that serves as host each year. Previous locations include Baudette Bay (2007, 2008), Phalen Park (2009), Hermantown (2010), Moorhead (2011), Minnetonka (2012), Grand Rapids (2013), Elk River (2014), Saint Paul (2015), Duluth (2016), Stillwater (2017), St. Cloud (2018), Bemidji (2019), Minneapolis (2020), Guidant John Rose MN Oval (2021), Mankato (2022), White Bear (2023) and Warroad (2024). Valleyfair Amusement Park in Shakopee, Minn., will host Hockey Day Minnesota in 2025. For more information, visit wild.com/hockeyday.

About Valleyfair

Valleyfair, the Twin Cities’ biggest amusement park, is located on 125 acres in Shakopee, Minn. The park features more than 75 rides including eight roller coasters, Planet Snoopy featuring 15 children’s rides, and is home to Soak City, a seven-acre water park filled with slides, a wave pool, lazy river, and children’s water features. Valleyfair also boasts a large entertainment and event lineup including ValleyScare, Latin Days, Corn Fest, and Tricks and Treats. Valleyfair is owned and operated by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation.

