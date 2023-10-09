WELCH, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild hosted its annual Strike It Wild bowling event on Sunday. Fans teamed up with players for an afternoon of competitive bowling at Island Xtreme Bowl at Treasure Island Resort & Casino. Proceeds from the event benefitted the Minnesota Wild Foundation.
Strike It Wild 2023
The popular event sold out in record time this year after being open for registrations for less than two hours. Fans in attendance had the opportunity to mingle with the players as well as have items signed by the whole team.
"Strike It Wild is such a popular and fun event for families and fans but it is also a really important event for the Wild Foundation and our generous partners at Treasure Island Resort & Casino and the Prairie Island Indian Community," said Rachel Schuldt, Executive Director of the Minnesota Wild Foundation.
"In its 8-year history, the event has raised nearly $250,000 for the Wild Foundation and community partners and this year’s event supporters helped us raise about $45,000 with a share of the proceeds benefitting Minnesota Diversified Hockey, one of our key community partners in growing the game and ensuring that Hockey is For Everyone. We are deeply thankful for the support of the Minnesota Wild, Treasure Island and everyone that bought tickets, bid on auction items and made donations."