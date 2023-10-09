News Feed

Strike It Wild 2023

IMG_6730
WELCH, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild hosted its annual Strike It Wild bowling event on Sunday. Fans teamed up with players for an afternoon of competitive bowling at Island Xtreme Bowl at Treasure Island Resort & Casino. Proceeds from the event benefitted the Minnesota Wild Foundation.

The popular event sold out in record time this year after being open for registrations for less than two hours. Fans in attendance had the opportunity to mingle with the players as well as have items signed by the whole team.

"Strike It Wild is such a popular and fun event for families and fans but it is also a really important event for the Wild Foundation and our generous partners at Treasure Island Resort & Casino and the Prairie Island Indian Community," said Rachel Schuldt, Executive Director of the Minnesota Wild Foundation.

"In its 8-year history, the event has raised nearly $250,000 for the Wild Foundation and community partners and this year’s event supporters helped us raise about $45,000 with a share of the proceeds benefitting Minnesota Diversified Hockey, one of our key community partners in growing the game and ensuring that Hockey is For Everyone. We are deeply thankful for the support of the Minnesota Wild, Treasure Island and everyone that bought tickets, bid on auction items and made donations."

IMG_6607
IMG_6739
IMG_6735
IMG_6740
IMG_6734
IMG_6704
IMG_6730
IMG_6725
IMG_6690
IMG_6686
IMG_6698
IMG_6696
IMG_6663
IMG_6682
IMG_6673
IMG_6683
IMG_6660
IMG_6656
IMG_6676
IMG_6646
IMG_6627
IMG_6631
IMG_6640
IMG_6643
IMG_6626
IMG_6613
IMG_6619
IMG_6618 (1)
IMG_6612
IMG_6583
IMG_6591 (1)
IMG_6611
IMG_6596
IMG_6615
Strike It Wild 2023

Wild players and fans teamed up for an afternoon of fun, bowling and auctions to benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation.