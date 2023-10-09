Strike It Wild 2023

"Strike It Wild is such a popular and fun event for families and fans but it is also a really important event for the Wild Foundation and our generous partners at Treasure Island Resort & Casino and the Prairie Island Indian Community," said Rachel Schuldt, Executive Director of the Minnesota Wild Foundation.

"In its 8-year history, the event has raised nearly $250,000 for the Wild Foundation and community partners and this year’s event supporters helped us raise about $45,000 with a share of the proceeds benefitting Minnesota Diversified Hockey, one of our key community partners in growing the game and ensuring that Hockey is For Everyone. We are deeply thankful for the support of the Minnesota Wild, Treasure Island and everyone that bought tickets, bid on auction items and made donations."