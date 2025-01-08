ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Jake Middleton had a goal and an assist in his first game back from an upper-body injury, and the Minnesota Wild came back to defeat the St. Louis Blues 6-4 at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday.
Middleton, Wild rally past Blues in 3rd for 4th win in row
Defenseman has goal, assist in return, Faber injured for Minnesota
Middleton was injured blocking a shot 37 seconds into the first period of a 7-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 12 and missed 11 games.
“I’m fine. I’m a little tired. That was a bit much, but it’s nice: Get fed to the wolves early, and just figure it out from there,” Middleton said.
Marc-Andre Fleury saved all 15 shots faced in relief, and Marcus Johansson had a goal and an assist for the Wild (26-11-4), who won their fourth straight game and sixth in their past seven. Filip Gustavsson made 14 saves on 18 shots before being pulled in the second period.
“The players are really playing hard for each other for the team and playing, doing what's required to win,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “Whether it's blocking the shot or trying to score a goal or playing a 50-50 shift, whatever that is, the guys are committed to play the right way for each other and we're finding ways to win.”
Dylan Holloway and Justin Faulk each had two assists for the Blues (19-19-4), who have lost two straight. Jordan Binnington made 20 saves.
“Thought we were really good after we fell down 2-nothing,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. “And I thought we were really good ‘til about eight-minute mark of the second, and then I thought we didn’t have enough grit, or as much determination as they did.”
The Wild scored the final four goals of the game after allowing four in a row.
Robert Thomas gave the Blues a 4-2 lead at 4:33 of the second period with a one-timer down low off a pass from Ryan Suter.
Fleury replaced Gustavsson following the goal.
“I thought ‘Gus’ made some really big saves, especially in the second half of the first period,” Wild defenseman Zach Bogosian said. “And then we got away from our game a little bit in the second. Unfortunately, we let up a few and that’s on us. That’s not on Gus. And then [Fleury] comes in and plays well for us.
“So, you know, it was one of those full team efforts. We had everyone involved.”
Joel Eriksson Ek pulled Minnesota to within 4-3 at 9:41 with a wrist shot from the right circle.
Middleton tied it 4-4 at 1:16 of the third period with a quick wrist shot, and Matt Boldy put the Wild back on top 5-4 at 3:57 after Philip Broberg’s stick broke in the neutral zone, allowing for a 2-on-1 rush for Mats Zuccarello and Boldy.
Fleury kept it 5-4 at 9:18 with a windmill save on Holloway from point blank range.
“He had a little bit of time and space, so I tried to come out and react to it,” Fleury said. “I like those ones.”
Johansson scored into the empty net at 19:24 for the 6-4 final.
“Yeah, the vibes are high, everyone’s feeling good,” Middleton said. “Confidence, we talk about that a lot. If we could buy it, we’d all be tremendous, but we’ve earned it up to now halfway through the year, and we’re feeling good about it.”
Bogosian gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead at 1:23 of the first period after Middleton seamed a pass across the blue line and Bogosian finished with a slap shot.
Jon Merrill scored his first goal of the season 49 seconds later at 2:12 with a slap shot atop the right circle to increase the lead 2-0.
Pavel Buchnevich brought the Blues to 2-1 at 13:26 with Holloway finding Buchnevich cutting through the right circle for the snap shot to the corner.
St. Louis scored three goals in the first 4:33 of the second period.
Jordan Kyrou tied the game 2-2 seven seconds into the power play at 1:24 with a wrist shot from the left circle.
Jake Neighbours gave the Blues a 3-2 lead at 2:51. Tyler Tucker made the stretch pass up to Zack Bolduc for the 3-on-2. Buldoc backhanded to Oskar Sundqvist, who found Neighbors for the finish before Thomas’ goal made it 4-2 at 4:33.
“Yeah, I mean, there are positives, but you go up 4-2 on the road, you got to find a way to win a game,” Neighbours said. “There’s no excuses, and it’s just not right. You want to make the playoffs, you’ve got to win those games. So, yeah, it was a great effort to battle back. Obviously not the start we wanted but you get up 4-2, it’s got to be over. Got to find a way.”
NOTES: Wild defenseman Brock Faber left during the first period with an upper-body injury. No update was provided postgame. … Minnesota earned its fourth multigoal comeback win of the season, tied with the Anaheim Ducks, Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche for the second in the NHL behind the Seattle Kraken (five).