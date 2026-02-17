Minnesota Wild Foundation and TRIA Orthopedics announce $194,497.44 raised through "Skate it Forward on Hockey Day Minnesota" Campaign

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild Foundation and TRIA Orthopedics, the presenting partner of Skate It Forward, today announced a combined $194,497.44 was raised as part of the first-ever "Skate it Forward on Hockey Day Minnesota" campaign. $94,497.44 in community donations were contributed as part of the initiative, while TRIA Orthopedics made a $100,000 donation to Skate It Forward and the Minnesota Wild Foundation.

Skate It Forward is an ongoing philanthropic campaign of the Minnesota Wild Foundation, raising funds to support Minnesota’s unique community hockey model, which is unlike any other in the nation. The core objective of Skate It Forward is to grow community hockey participation in Minnesota by making it easier for ﬁrst-time players to get on the ice. In the first year, 11 Minnesota community hockey associations were chosen to participate in a Skate It Forward pilot program.

“We’re ecstatic with what the pilot hockey associations have accomplished in their communities,” said Mike Snee, Vice President of the Minnesota Wild Foundation and Community Relations. “The Minnesota Wild and the Minnesota Wild Foundation, along with our generous partner TRIA Orthopedics, provided a grant to each of the 11 community associations. The success in each of these communities is a result of the passionate people making it happen in their respective associations. The spectacular results certainly make us excited about future potential growth in the years to come."

The 2025–2026 Minnesota Wild Foundation Hockey Grant Application Window is currently open through Friday, February 27. The grants are intended to support programs that Skate It Forward by growing the game and expanding access and opportunities across the State of Hockey.

Minnesota-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit hockey-specific organizations are eligible to apply for one-time program or project support grants in the amount of $5,000 to $50,000. Grant recipients will be announced in the spring of 2026. For more information about criteria, eligibility and timing, visit wild.com/grants. To apply online, visit minnesotawild.submittable.com/submit.

Minnesota Wild Foundation Hockey Grants seek to fund specific programs or projects that Skate It Forward by: