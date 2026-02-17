Minnesota Wild Foundation and TRIA Orthopedics announce $194,497.44 raised through "Skate it Forward on Hockey Day Minnesota" Campaign

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild Foundation and TRIA Orthopedics, the presenting partner of Skate It Forward, today announced a combined $194,497.44 was raised as part of the first-ever "Skate it Forward on Hockey Day Minnesota" campaign. $94,497.44 in community donations were contributed as part of the initiative, while TRIA Orthopedics made a $100,000 donation to Skate It Forward and the Minnesota Wild Foundation.

Skate It Forward is an ongoing philanthropic campaign of the Minnesota Wild Foundation, raising funds to support Minnesota’s unique community hockey model, which is unlike any other in the nation. The core objective of Skate It Forward is to grow community hockey participation in Minnesota by making it easier for ﬁrst-time players to get on the ice. In the first year, 11 Minnesota community hockey associations were chosen to participate in a Skate It Forward pilot program.

“We’re ecstatic with what the pilot hockey associations have accomplished in their communities,” said Mike Snee, Vice President of the Minnesota Wild Foundation and Community Relations. “The Minnesota Wild and the Minnesota Wild Foundation, along with our generous partner TRIA Orthopedics, provided a grant to each of the 11 community associations. The success in each of these communities is a result of the passionate people making it happen in their respective associations. The spectacular results certainly make us excited about future potential growth in the years to come."

The 2025–2026 Minnesota Wild Foundation Hockey Grant Application Window is currently open through Friday, February 27. The grants are intended to support programs that Skate It Forward by growing the game and expanding access and opportunities across the State of Hockey.

Minnesota-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit hockey-specific organizations are eligible to apply for one-time program or project support grants in the amount of $5,000 to $50,000. Grant recipients will be announced in the spring of 2026. For more information about criteria, eligibility and timing, visit wild.com/grants. To apply online, visit minnesotawild.submittable.com/submit.

Minnesota Wild Foundation Hockey Grants seek to fund specific programs or projects that Skate It Forward by:

  • Introducing new players to the game of hockey
  • Removing financial, geographic, or physical barriers to participation
  • Providing access to equipment, ice time, or instructional programming
  • Expanding opportunities and access to youth in underserved or underrepresented communities
  • Strengthening grassroots and community-based hockey initiatives across Minnesota

SKATE IT FORWARD PILOT PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

The 11 pilot Minnesota community hockey organizations have signed up a combined 626 new skaters in the 2025-26 season after signing up 417 new skaters in 2024-25.

  • Anoka: 74 first year skaters this year / 34 last year
  • Bloomington Jefferson: 101/78
  • Delano: 62/38
  • Langford Park: 30/25
  • Minnesota Sled Hockey: 28/17
  • Mounds View Irondale: 139/86
  • Osseo-Maple Grove: 10/8 (Brooklyn Park only)
  • St. Paul Capitals: 100/75
  • Waseca: 26/12
  • Willmar: 27/18
  • Winona: 29/26

ABOUT TRIA ORTHOPEDICS

TRIA Orthopedics is part of HealthPartners, a nonprofit organization with a mission of improving health and well‑being in partnership with its members, patients and community. A leader in orthopedic, sports medicine and rehabilitative care, TRIA brings together exceptional clinical and surgical expertise with world‑class research and innovative programs, including the Twin Cities’ first orthopedic urgent care walk‑in clinic and TRIA GameFace, a premier sports performance offering. TRIA’s sports medicine specialists have served as official team physicians for Minnesota’s professional sports teams for more than 30 years. With multiple locations across the Twin Cities and western Wisconsin, TRIA provides convenient access to comprehensive care for patients of all ages and activity levels. For more information, visit tria.com.

ABOUT THE MINNESOTA WILD FOUNDATION

The Minnesota Wild Foundation exists to support the game of hockey and improve the lives of families in the State of Hockey. With support from Wild players, fans and donors, the Minnesota Wild Foundation supports pediatric medical causes, serves as the largest non-member funding source for Minnesota Hockey, and provides fundraising opportunities for youth hockey associations across the state. Since its inception in 2009, the Wild Foundation has distributed $6.3 million in grants to hockey organizations and children’s medical related charities and has helped local charities raise over $8.3 million through its Split the Pot Raffle program. Together we create a Greater State of Hockey. The Minnesota Wild Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-proﬁt organization, tax ID #90-0518400. For more information and to make a donation visit www.wild.com/foundation or contact us at [email protected] or (651) 602-6000. Follow the Minnesota Wild Foundation on X, Facebook and Instagram.

