Game Recap: Wild 5, Kraken 2

Minnesota is two points behind the Dallas Stars for second in the Central Division. Whichever team finishes higher will have home-ice advantage for the Western Conference First Round series.

“We learned some lessons last time we played them (Dallas eliminated Minnesota in six games in the first round in 2022-23),” Foligno said. “We know that they’re a really good team, and so are we. But they have some lethal weapons, and we’re just more educated, more experienced going into this series than we were before.”

Brandon Montour and Adam Larsson scored for the Kraken (32-34-11), who have lost six straight (0-5-1) and 10 of their past 11 (1-8-2). Joey Daccord made 24 saves.

“It’s another loss, and it’s a 5-2 loss and another empty-net goal against, and I sit here and I say, ‘I thought we played a pretty good hockey game.’” Seattle coach Lane Lambert said. "And it’s like, ‘Really? You do?’ It’s another loss, but I do actually think we played pretty good tonight. We outchanced them and we just can’t get out of our own way.”

Montour gave Seattle a 1-0 lead at 10:23 of the first period. His one-timer from the right point deflected five-hole off Danila Yurov one second after a power play expired.

Boldy tied it 1-1 on a 2-on-1 rush at 11:57. Eriksson Ek’s initial shot from the right circle was stopped by the blocker of Daccord, but the rebound hit Boldy in the chest, and the forward then tapped the puck out of the air and into the open net.

Larsson put Seattle back in front 2-1 at 13:10 of the first, one-timing a pass from Chandler Stephenson in the high slot that again beat Wallstedt five-hole.

“I liked our first period, and then after that, I mean, we didn’t generate much,” Montour said. “Same stuff. Turnover at the blue line, odd-man rush goal. A guy backdoor by himself, goal. Spin around in the slot to a guy backdoor by himself, goal. Empty net. I guess you could say another easy one for the opposing team. Mental mistakes that obviously have been hurting us for the last little bit.”

Foligno scored 38 seconds into the second period to even it at 2-2. While driving the net on a 3-on-2 rush, Foligno took a pass from Yakov Trenin and slid a backhand past Daccord's left pad.

“We can’t turn the puck over at the start of the second period,” Lambert said. “We have a protocol on that rush. There’s no way that that guy should be alone in front of the net."