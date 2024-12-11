Prospect Report: December 11, 2024

The Wild swept the weekend series against the Milwaukee Admirals, moving to 8-11-1 on the season.

The two teams met for the first time on Saturday, December 7, with the Wild winning, 5-2. Liam Öhgren scored twice, while Bradley Marek, Carson Lambos and Graeme Clarke all found the back of the net. Jesper Wallstedt stopped 22-of-24 shots faced, earning his fourth win of the season. Iowa would complete the sweep the following night with a 4-1 win. Öhgren scored his third goal in two games, Clarke scored in consecutive games and Brendan Gaunce and Michael Milne also scored for Iowa in the win. Samuel Hlavaj stopped 21-of-22 shots faced to earn his first career AHL win.

Through 20 games, Ben Jones leads all Wild skaters with 12 points (4-8=12). Travis Boyd (2-9=11), Gaunce (5-6=11) and Milne (5-6=11) have 11 points each. Wallstedt is 4-6-1 with a 4.12 GAA and a .865 SV% in 11 games, Dylan Ferguson owns a 3-1-0 record with a 2.75 GAA and a .904 SV% in his four starts and Hlavaj is 1-3-0 with a 3.27 GAA and a .864 SV% in five games.

Iowa will play host to the Rockford IceHogs tonight at 7:00 p.m. before a two-game road trip that includes one game against Milwaukee on Friday, December 13 at 7:00 p.m. and one game against Rockford on Saturday, December 14 at 7:00 p.m. The Wild will then host Rockford for one game on Tuesday, December 17 at 7:00 p.m.