Prospect Report: November 27, 2024

Iowa split its two-game set against the Grand Rapids Griffins last week and has earned a point (6-3-1) in seven of its last 10 games dating back to October 26.

Iowa and Grand Rapids opened the weekend series on Friday, November 22, with the Wild earning a 5-2 win. Brendan Gaunce, David Spacek, Luke Toporowski, Liam Ohgren and Bradley Marek all scored for Iowa. Spacek, Toporowski and Ohgren also recorded assists for two-point nights.Dylan Ferguson stopped 21-of-23 shots faced to stay unbeaten through three starts.

The two teams met again Sunday, November 24, with Grand Rapids winning, 5-2. Caedan Bankier and Graeme Clarke were the goal scorers for the Wild. Jesper Wallstedt stopped 24-of-29 shots faced in the loss.

Through 16 games, Ben Jones leads all Wild skaters with 12 points (4-8=12). Travis Boyd has 11 points (2-9=11) and Devin Shore has 10 points (2-8=10). Wallstedt is 3-6-1 with a 4.34 GAA and a .860 SV% in 10 games and Ferguson owns a 3-0-0 record with a 2.34 GAA and a .913 SV% in his three starts.

Iowa will travel to Charlotte for two games against the Checkers beginning on Friday, November 29 at 3:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 30 at 3:00 p.m.