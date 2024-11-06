Prospect Report: November 6, 2024

Iowa went 2-0-0 in its series against the San Jose Barracuda last week, extending its point streak to four games (3-0-1).

The two teams first met on Saturday, Nov. 2, when Iowa walked away with a 4-1 win. Ben Jones, Michael Milne, Brendan Gaunce and Travis Boyd all scored for Iowa. Milne and Boyd added assists for two-point nights, and Jesper Wallstedt stopped 31-of-32 shots faced.

The two teams met again the following night, with Iowa beating the Barracuda, 5-2. Liam Ohgren, David Spacek, Milne, Hunter Haight and Devin Shore all scored, and Boyd tallied three assists. Dylan Ferguson stopped 22-of-24 shots faced to earn a win in his first game with Iowa.

Through 10 games, Boyd leads all Iowa skaters with nine points (2-7=9). Milne has eight points (4-4=8), Gaunce owns seven points (3-4=7) and Haight has six points (4-2=6). Wallstedt is 2-3-1 with a 3.70 GAA and a .881 SV%, Samuel Hlavaj is 0-2-0 with a 4.78 GAA and a .776 SV% and Ferguson is 1-0-0 with a 2.00 GAA and a .917 SV%.

Iowa will look to continue its winning-streak when it plays host to the Grand Rapids Griffins tomorrow at 10:30 a.m., before heading to Rockford for one game against the IceHogs on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7:00 p.m.