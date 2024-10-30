Prospect Report: October 30, 2024

Iowa went 1-2-1 in its most recent four game stretch.

Iowa played host to Milwaukee last Wednesday, falling to the Admirals, 4-2. Michael Milne and Sammy Walker scored for Iowa, Jesper Wallstedt stopped 21-of-24 shots faced.

The Wild then traveled to Texas for two games against the Stars, falling in the first game Friday night, 6-2. Brendan Gaunce opened the scoring for Iowa with a powerplay goal in the first period, Will Zmolek would later score his first goal of the season in the third period. Samuel Hlavaj stopped 17-of-23 shots faced. The two teams met again the next night, with Iowa earning its first point of the season in a 3-2 overtime loss. Reese Johnson and Ben Jones were the goal scorers for Iowa, and Wallstedt stopped 33-of-36 shots faced in regulation and overtime.

Iowa bounced back to earn its first win of the season and collect points in consecutive games with a 3-2 win over the Chicago Wolves last night. Ryan Sandelin scored twice, while Kyle Masters netted his first professional and game-winning goal in the third period. Wallstedt stopped 16-of-18 shots in the win.

Through eight games, Gaunce leads all Iowa skaters with six points (2-4=6). Milne has five points (2-3=5) and Hunter Haight (3-1=4) and Travis Boyd (1-3=4) have four points each. Wallstedt is 1-3-1 with a 4.27 GAA and a .862 SV% in five games and Hlavaj is 0-2-0 with a 4.78 GAA and a .776 SV% in three games.

Iowa will look to continue its point-streak when it plays host to the San Jose Barracuda on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 3 at 3:00 p.m.