Prospect Report: January 28, 2025

Iowa opened the week with a 4-0 loss to the Charlotte Checkers on Wednesday, January 22. Iowa then began a two-game set against the Texas Stars on Saturday, January 25, and fell 3-2 in a shootout. David Spacek and Michael Milne were the goal scorers for Iowa, Jesper Wallstedt stopped 30-of-32 shots faced in his first game with Iowa since December 27. The two teams met again the following night with the Wild falling, 4-3. Adam Raska scored twice while Brendan Gaunce also found the back of the net, Samuel Hlavaj stopped 30-of-34 shots faced. Through 40 games, Travis Boyd leads all Iowa skaters with 26 points (6-20=26), Gaunce, who was selected to the AHL All-Star Classic, owns 23 points (13-10=23) and Spacek has 20 points (4-16=20). Wallstedt owns a 5-7-2 record with a 3.73 GAA, a .874 SV% and one shutout in 14 games and Hlavaj is 6-9-0 record with a 2.98 GAA, a .897 SV% and one shutout in 17 games. The Wild hosts the Charlotte Checkers tonight at 7:00 p.m., before a two-game set at home against the Springfield Thunderbirds beginning on Friday, January 31 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, February 1 at 6:00 p.m.